Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared walnuts Company Name: JE Bakery LLC DBA Broadway Bakery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Cub Foods, Jerrys Foods, Country Market Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

JE Bakery 2019, LLC, Minneapolis MN is voluntarily recalling its Raisin Bran Muffin 6 count due to a labeling error. The affected product was mislabeled and instead contains Glorious Morning Muffins, which contains Walnuts, a known allergen not declared on the label.

The product was distributed through retail grocery stores in the Twin Cities, MN area. It is packaged in a 6 count clear muffin container with a sell by date of 2/18/2025 and a net weight of 12 oz. The muffins were labeled under the following Brands: Cub Foods, Jerrys Foods, and Country Market and contains UPC 0 29341-00233 . The mislabeling issue was discovered when one of our retail locations reported the error. All impacted stores have been notified and have since removed the mislabeled product from their shelves

To date, no illness have been reported. However, individuals with a Walnut allergy could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the mislabeled product. Customers who have purchased the affected Raisin Bran Muffin 6 count package are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the retail store directly or JE Bakery 2019, LLC at (612) 509-1546.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our products.