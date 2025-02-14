Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired IAS common stock between March 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On January 29, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risks that competition “could result in increased pricing pressure” or “could put pressure on us to change our prices” had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, IAS’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $300,000 in IAS’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before March 31, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

