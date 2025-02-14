Better Days Treatment Center Extends Personalized Addiction Treatment for Drug Rehab in California

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, one of the most renowned rehab and detox facilities in Anaheim, is excited to announce that it has recently extended its personalized addiction treatment for drug rehab in California to include outpatient programs, such as intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP).

The new outpatient programs at Better Days Treatment Center are designed to offer patients complete support with every stage of their recovery process and to offer those who have made some progress with their recovery from substance abuse the opportunity to continue accessing specialized treatment to maintain their sobriety. With a focus on custom-crafted treatment plans that take into account each patient’s unique recovery goals, the drug rehab facility hopes its new outpatient programs will empower more individuals to start their journey to sobriety.

“Recovering from drug abuse is hard. Doing so will require you to break both your mental and physical dependency on the substance that you’ve been using. But that doesn’t mean that healing is impossible. Instead, you just need the right team in your corner to prepare you for the fight,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “Better Days can be that for you. Our drug treatment center in Anaheim provides several different treatment options for drug abuse, each of which can be personalized to meet your exact needs. Having access to this type of support could be just what you need to take the next step towards your recovery goals.”

Comprising a team full of experienced substance abuse counselors, physicians, and addiction specialists, the top addiction treatment center boasts the knowledge and know-how to help individuals recover from any type of drug addiction.

Some of the treatment options available at Better Days Treatment Center include:

Medical Detox: Every patient’s journey to sobriety must begin with detox. This is when the body gets rid of the last remnants of the drugs that they have been abusing. Patients need to get through this phase successfully so that their bodies and minds can begin adjusting to life without drugs.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): After detox, an IOP is one of the treatment options available. IOPs ask individuals to spend days at the treatment center while leaving control over how to spend their nights.

Outpatient Program: Better Days Treatment Center’s outpatient program provides another way for individuals to receive personalized care for drug abuse. It differs from other treatment options because it’s less rigorous and provides more freedom.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals considering its one of its drug rehab programs to contact its professional team today using the contact form provided online.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its new outpatient programs, please visit the website at https://betterdaystreatment.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/better-days-treatment-center-extends-personalized-addiction-treatment-for-drug-rehab-in-california/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.