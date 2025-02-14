MEDIA ADVISORY: N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet Feb. 25

WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports and conduct other Sentinel Landscape business.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building -- 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 750 221 389, followed by the # key.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.