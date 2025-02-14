Broad Arrow Adds Supercar Lineup from the Hobby's Top Marques to The Amelia Auction

GROUP LED BY WORLD’S FIRST SUPERCAR: 1971 LAMBORGHINI MIURA P400 SV | COMPLETE DIGITAL CATALOG FOR MARCH 7-8 AUCTION NOW AVAILABLE

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has released the complete digital catalog for its upcoming third annual Amelia Auction, set for March 7-8, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. The catalog counts 169 lots (166 cars, 2 tractors, and 1 child’s go-kart) and includes the latest featured consignments for the official auction of The Amelia, led by a host of sought-after supercars from the collector car hobby’s top marques. Broad Arrow’s team of car specialists has assembled a desirable lineup ranging from the world’s first supercar to today’s most advanced engineering marvels.

The supercar group is led by an outstanding 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV, chassis no. 4854 (Estimate: $4,500,000 - $5,000,000). The Miura was the world’s first true supercar; its design was stunning, low, menacing yet remarkably beautiful and its engineering was atypical to say the least—a transversely mounted V-12 displacing four liters, fed by four Weber carburetors, and it was mounted amidships, the way most true supercars have been configured since that time. It was a tour de force and the example offered at Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction demonstrates the ground-breaking model’s final evolution. Chassis no. 4854 is one of only about 150 “SV” specification Miuras built and one of just seven finished in Arancio Miura orange over a Gobi beige interior. Furthering its desirability is its European specification and extensive German history, including three decades as part of the famous Rosso Bianco Museum near Frankfurt. From the Museum, the Miura passed to Simon Kidston, who commissioned a nut-and-bolt restoration by award-winning Modenese Lamborghini experts from 2014-2016. It is now offered from a highly regarded collector in outstanding condition and alongside all the excitement that Miura ownership affords.

“We’ve assembled a supercar powerhouse for our third Amelia Auction, with cars that represent milestone accomplishments for the world’s leading manufacturers and the ultimate in desirability for today’s discerning collectors, says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist & VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow. “More than 50 percent of our catalog was built in 1980 or later, demonstrating how we actively cater to the current and rising generation of car collectors. We’re looking forward to offering these modern machines alongside early legends of motorsport and performance at our Amelia Auction next month.”

The Miura is joined by a host of European supercars that followed in its footsteps, including a 1990 Ferrari F40, chassis no. 86620 (Estimate: $3,800,000 - $4,200,000). Collectors seeking to acquire a cherished and extensively documented example of the legendary F40—a critical component of the so-called “Big Five” Ferrari supercar lineage—will seldom find a better opportunity than the car set for Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction. This Classiche-certified example is one of only 213 F40s delivered to the United States. It shows an incredible 1,248 original miles as well as an extraordinary degree of originality and factory correctness throughout, which earned it a Platinum Award at the 2024 Ferrari Club of America Annual Meet.

Another U.S.-market supercar joins the herd, a 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster, chassis no. ZA9H12UAXJSF76045 (Estimate: $3,200,000 - $3,600,000). This one-of-100 supercar is presented in essentially as-new condition, with just one private owner and 99 miles from new. Hand-crafted at Pagani’s brand-new bespoke atelier in San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy, the Huayra boasts an exceptional technical specification, desirable options including a Blu Danubio Gloss exposed carbon fiber body and two-tone luggage set, along with an astonishing 210 mph top speed.

Porsche’s finest is found throughout the Amelia Auction catalog, including its lauded hybrid-electric hypercar, the 918. A 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder is set for the sale, finished in striking Black over an Onyx Black leather interior with Acid Green piping (Estimate: $2,250,000 - $2,400,000). One of only 300 U.S.-market 918 Spyders, limitation number 180 is offered in excellent condition and with just 887 miles covered.

Another revolutionary model presented at The Amelia is a 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4, chassis no. VF9SA25C68M795074, a car that, at its introduction, was the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive production car in the world (Estimate: $1,800,000 - $2,000,000). A spectacular first-generation example of the now-legendary hypercar, and one of just 76 U.S.-specification examples, it is striking in an elegant two-tone Black and White exterior and shows just 3,756 miles from new. Rounding out the featured supercars on offer is a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, chassis no. ZHWCM6ZD9KLA08894 (Estimate: $950,000 - $1,100,000). One of just 63 examples produced of the ultimate Aventador variant, the car set for Amelia is finished in Nero Pulso Matte over Rosso Alala Alcantara upholstery by Lamborghini’s customization program, Ad Personam. A Canadian-market example showing just 2,050 kilometers (approximately 1,275 miles), it is highly optioned with Sensonum Premium Sound System, Front Lifting System, Lamborghini Telemetry, Fully Electric Heated Seats, and more.

Additional supercar highlights for Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction include:

A 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista “ Piloti Ferrari ” (Estimate: $775,000 - $900,000), a limited-edition variant offered exclusively to Ferrari’s client racing drivers.

(Estimate: $775,000 - $900,000), a limited-edition variant offered exclusively to Ferrari’s client racing drivers. A 1994 Jaguar XJ220 (Estimate: $700,000 - $800,000), a low-mileage, well-cared-for example of one of the most exciting and exclusive supercars of the 1990s.

(Estimate: $700,000 - $800,000), a low-mileage, well-cared-for example of one of the most exciting and exclusive supercars of the 1990s. An exceptional duo of Lamborghini Countach variants, including a powerful 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV “Downdraft” example (Estimate: $625,000 - $675,000) and an exceptionally well-preserved, unmodified 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV presented in rare Giallo Fly (Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000).

“Downdraft” example (Estimate: $625,000 - $675,000) and an exceptionally well-preserved, unmodified presented in rare Giallo Fly (Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000). A pair of Diablos, Lamborghini’s first all-wheel-drive supercar, including a rare Rosso Targa over Crema 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster (Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000) and a rare Blu Ely example of the most powerful variant, a 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 (Estimate: $525,000 - $625,000).

(Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000) and a rare Blu Ely example of the most powerful variant, a (Estimate: $525,000 - $625,000). A 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider (Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000), a desirably equipped example with the lightweight Assetto Fiorano package, extensive options list, and 986 horsepower.

(Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000), a desirably equipped example with the lightweight Assetto Fiorano package, extensive options list, and 986 horsepower. A 2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale (Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000), a highly optioned, low-mileage example of Ferrari’s final naturally aspirated V8.

(Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000), a highly optioned, low-mileage example of Ferrari’s final naturally aspirated V8. A 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (Estimate: $350,000 - $400,000), presented in exquisite Paint-to-Sample Black Olive over an Exclusive Manufaktur Truffle Brown and Black leather interior.

The exceptional supercar lineup joins significant feature cars already announced for Broad Arrow’s 2025 Amelia Auction, including the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione, 1451 GT, arguably the most significant example extant, along with another Le Mans legend, the 1954 Jaguar D-Type Works Competition famously known as “OKV 2” and offered without reserve. The complete Amelia Auction digital catalog along with information on bidder registration is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist or a member of our client services team at +1 313 312 0780.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 865,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

