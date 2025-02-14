Shannon Gauthier Overcomes Adversity to Become a Trailblazing Franchisee at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Entrepreneur's Resilience and Vision Pave the Way for Success in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon Gauthier, a new franchisee at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rancho Cucamonga, has transformed her life by embracing a bold opportunity to rebuild her future. After navigating breast cancer in 2024, Gauthier was determined to create a lasting legacy for her son. She found that opportunity when she joined the Dickey’s family.

“I wanted something I could build now, not years from now, and I wanted to create something my son could benefit from in the future,” said Gauthier. “Dickey’s was the perfect fit. It offered me an established brand, a quality product, and the chance to own something I could grow and pass down.”

Before becoming a Dickey’s franchisee, Gauthier’s career spanned marketing, operations, and hospitality. As the former Marketing Director for a car wash company, she led innovative campaigns, including an interactive 3D app experience. Her expertise in customer engagement and branding has been instrumental in shaping her vision for her Dickey’s location.

“I wasn’t just opening a restaurant,” Gauthier explained. “I was redefining what the dining experience could be. I wanted a place where guests felt more than just satisfied with their meal – I wanted them to feel energized and engaged.”

When Gauthier took over a 2,300-square-foot Dickey’s location, she knew she had to ensure everything met her high standards before inviting customers in. She restructured the team, replacing almost 90% of the original staff, and created an experience that went beyond just great barbecue.

“We wanted to elevate the dining experience for our guests, especially on game days. The Big Day Buffet and our collaborations with the local community are just the beginning,” Gauthier said. Her restaurant features a sports bar-like atmosphere, complete with massive TVs, including an 85-inch screen. She also introduced new initiatives such as The Big Day Buffet, a sports-style buffet experience, and a partnership with local Girl Scouts, inviting them to sell cookies in front of the restaurant.

Gauthier’s story is one of resilience and determination. Following her cancer recovery, she sought a path that would allow her to take control of her future and create a legacy for her family. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit provided the perfect platform for her entrepreneurial spirit.

“At the end of the day, buying a Dickey’s was more affordable than buying a house in California, and it gave me something I could build for my future,” Gauthier added.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, commended Gauthier’s vision and perseverance. “Shannon’s story is a true testament to the power of resilience and vision. She embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that we value at Dickey’s. Her commitment to building a strong team and providing an exceptional guest experience is exactly what makes Dickey’s franchisees so successful.”

Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, also shared his enthusiasm about Gauthier’s journey. “Shannon’s drive to create something meaningful and her dedication to the Dickey’s brand is inspiring. We are thrilled to have her as part of the Dickey’s family, and we look forward to seeing her location thrive.”

Shannon Gauthier’s story is an inspiring example of how resilience, passion, and bold entrepreneurship can turn adversity into opportunity, redefining the path to success.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

