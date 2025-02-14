FTAI Aviation Ltd. Investors: March 18, 2025 Filling Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – Contact Wolf Popper LLP

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI”) common stock (NASDAQ: FTAI) between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is March 18, 2025.

During the trading day on January 15, 2025, prominent investment research firm Muddy Waters published a report entitled “FTAI Aviation Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business.” The report alleges FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business, misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales, inflating the Aerospace Products segment’s EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment, engaging in channel stuffing, and is facing fundamental headwinds. On this news, FTAI’s stock price plummeted $37.21 per share to $116.08 on January 15, 2025, down 24.3% on extremely heavy volume.

Before the market opened on January 21, 2025, FTAI disclosed remarks its Chief Executive Officer would make at an industry event and provided certain updates about FTAI. In addition, FTAI also disclosed the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors was commencing a review in response to the assertions alleged in Muddy Waters’ report. On this news, FTAI’s stock price collapsed $28.59 per share to $83.79 on January 21, 2025, down 25.4% on extremely heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in FTAI common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper LLP

Adam Savett

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Tel.: (212) 451-9655

Email: asavett@wolfpopper.com

