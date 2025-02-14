xSuite Showcases AI-Driven Accounts Payable Solutions at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025

Framingham, MA / Las Vegas, NV, February 14, 2025 – xSuite, a leading software provider specializing in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, will showcase its latest workflow solutions at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025, taking place from March 18–20, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

This highly anticipated event serves as a global hub for SAP professionals, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and actionable strategies to enhance SAP environments. Whether you're a seasoned expert or new to SAP, SAPinsider Las Vegas promises hands-on insights and valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers.

Visit xSuite at Booth #205

xSuite invites attendees to experience its innovative solutions firsthand through live demos, interactive sessions, and engaging activities. At Booth #205, visitors can gain valuable insights into how xSuite leverages AI on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to revolutionize Accounts Payable processes.

Don’t Miss xSuite’s Featured Sessions

xSuite is proud to host a series of expert-led sessions designed to help organizations optimize their AP processes and maximize the benefits of SAP technology.

Session Highlights:

March 19, 11:40 AM: Customer Success Story with TDS, Inc. – Matthew Dolezol, Senior Manager of A/P, T&E, Payroll, and Cash at TDS, and Sanjeev Gupta, Senior SAP Consultant at xSuite will present how the company streamlined its AP operations using xSuite’s solutions.

March 18, 11:10 AM: The Key to S/4HANA Success" with Jan Schulze, xSuite’s Global Vice President Product Management will discuss how AI plays a critical role in Accounts Payable transformation on SAP BTP.

March 19, 2:00 PM: "Automating AP Workflows" with Bob Buettner, Senior Account Executive at xSuite. Bob Buettner will explore how automation reduces costs and transforms Accounts Payable workflows.

Event Details

Date: March 18–20, 2025

Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

xSuite Booth: #205

Learn more about SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025 and register today:

SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025



About xSuite

With offices in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., xSuite is a leading innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows. The company provides software solutions and implementation services to over 1,600 clients worldwide, making it a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Caitlyn Paroff

Field Marketing Manager North America

xSuite North America Inc

Caitlyn.Paroff@xsuite.com

Tel. +1 603-913-4323









