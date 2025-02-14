Mainland-Hong Kong-Macau Legal Education Alliance holds fifth council meeting at UM

MACAU, February 14 - The Fifth Council Meeting of the Mainland-Hong Kong-Macau Legal Education Alliance was held at the Faculty of Law (FLL) of the University of Macau (UM). Representatives from 16 member institutions across mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao attended the meeting to discuss the future development of the alliance.

Notable attendees included Wang Jianyuan, deputy director and first-level inspector, and Pan Baoliang, division chief and first-level inspector, of the Legal Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Bie Zhi, division chief, and Wu Jun, deputy division chief, of the Research Office of the Hong Kong and Macao Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress; and Zhang Jing, first-level inspector of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Education.

The meeting was chaired by Li Juqian, director of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs and director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Education Center of China University of Political Science and Law (CUPL). During the meeting, Ma Huaide, president of CUPL, presented the alliance’s 2023-2024 work report. Attendees also had in-depth discussions on the alliance’s work plan for 2025 and voted on the admission of new members. In addition, representatives from Gansu University of Political Science and Law, Zhejiang University, and Southwest University of Political Science and Law delivered speeches on joining the alliance.

Tong Io Cheng, dean of UM FLL, said that the alliance serves as an important platform for legal education cooperation among mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, and plays a pivotal role in promoting the exchange and development of legal education. FLL will continue to actively support the alliance’s initiatives and contribute to the innovative development of legal education.

Currently, the number of member institutions in the alliance has grown to 23, including: Peking University, Tsinghua University, Renmin University of China, China University of Political Science and Law, Fudan University, Xiamen University, Wuhan University, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Sun Yat-sen University, Jinan University, East China University of Political Science and Law, Shenzhen University, The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Shue Yan University, City University of Hong Kong, University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology, Jilin University, Northwest University of Politics and Law, Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Gansu University of Political Science and Law, and Zhejiang University.