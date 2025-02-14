Global Flag Football League Announces Retail Partnership with Fan Shoppe for Summer 2025 Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Flag Football League ( GFFL ) is thrilled to announce Fan Shoppe LLC as the exclusive retail vendor for the highly anticipated Summer 2025 Tournament in Las Vegas.As part of this partnership, Fan Shoppe will deliver a premier on-site and online shopping experience, providing high-quality sports apparel, tournament-branded merchandise, and essential equipment for athletes and fans. Fans and participants can now access official tournament gear through the newly launched online store at https://fanshoppe.live/pages/global-flag-football-league . This platform offers exclusive pre-sale access, allowing attendees to secure official merchandise ahead of the tournament. The store features two unique tournament logo designs, giving fans diverse options to showcase their support. “Our goal is to enhance the tournament experience for players and attendees, and our partnership with Fan Shoppe ensures access to top-tier sports merchandise,” said Patrick Johnson, President of the GFFL. “With their expertise in sports retail, we’re confident this collaboration will bring exciting new offerings to our tournament community.”Key Features of the Partnership:Exclusive on-site retail space featuring tournament apparel and equipment.Pre-sale access for tournament participants.Two unique tournament logo designs for official merchandise.Social media-driven contests and raffles for fans.A dedicated coaches’ and players’ lounge, plus a VIP welcome party.An innovative satellite sales program for club partners.Additionally, a percentage of all pre-tax sales from vended products will contribute directly to supporting the tournament, further enriching the event experience.The GFFL remains committed to delivering an unforgettable tournament, and this partnership with Fan Shoppe plays a key role in ensuring that players and fans enjoy access to premium merchandise and engaging retail opportunities.About Fan ShoppeFan Shoppe LLC is a company specializing in providing retail solutions for various sports events. Their services include offering high-quality sports apparel, tournament-branded merchandise, and essential equipment for athletes and fans. They operate both online and on-site retail experiences, catering to events across multiple sports such as soccer, lacrosse, football, and baseball. Their online platform features a range of events and associated merchandise, aiming to capture the essence of each sporting occasion. The company Can be found at: https://fanshoppe.live/ About the GFFLThe Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is a professional flag football league, for both men and women, committed to advancing the sport and creating professional opportunities for athletes training for the 2028 Olympics and beyond. With teams owned by former NFL players, the league brings the expertise of professional football into the game of flag football. For more information about the Global Flag Football League, please visit: http://gffl.pro Contact:Patrick JohnsonPresidentGlobal Flag Football Leaguepjohnson@gffl.pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.