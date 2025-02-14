Minister Senzo Mchunu: Employee Health and Wellness Workshop

Programme Director, Brigadier (Dr Reddy),

National Police Commissioner, General SF Masemola,

Deputy National Commissioners present,

Acting Deputy National Commissioner for Support Services, General Nkhuoa

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, General Mthombeni,

Divisional Commissioners,

EHW Component Head, Major-General Temba,

EHW Senior Officers and personnel,

Representatives of the National Department of Health, the Department of Public Service and Administration and the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation,

Academics and Researchers,

Health and Wellness Industry Experts,

Faith-based Organisations,

Representatives from SAPU and POPCRU,

Corporate Partners and Financial Institutions,

Members of the South African Police Service,

Members of the media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

All protocol observed,

This workshop on Employee Health and Wellness has been convened to address pressing matters affecting the SAPS workforce, negatively impacting on their morale. It flows from a focused discussion of the Ministry – Management meeting convened about four months ago. What demotivates the Worker equally demotivates the Employer and the results are not good for both.

The overall objective is to solicit ideas and possible solutions to the various challenges we converge here to talk about. These challenges are by and large reflected by how the various commissions have been planned. The Commissions will be outlined properly and in more detail later.

The SAPS are kept well abreast on new practices and new ideas on policing in other countries; this is done through regular, if not frequent exchange training our members undertake.

We are making direct efforts to tackle these issues that affect our personnel over the next 3 days, engaging on amongst other topics: whether the current framework adequately addresses the needs of SAPS members, tackling financial literacy, and ensuring our officers are equipped to manage their personal and professional obligations effectively. Addressing corruption, suicides, dismissals, and GBV among SAPS members, and developing targeted interventions to mitigate these challenges. Reviewing housing benefits, allowances, career progression, promotion policies, and overall working conditions, performance management – fostering a culture of accountability, efficiency, and motivation within the SAPS. These efforts are part of ensuring that Brand SAPS not only remains intact, but gets its prestige consolidated among South Africans.

As government, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every officer in the South African Police Service has access to comprehensive support mechanisms. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the mental and emotional struggles of our members. The impact of prolonged exposure to high-stress environments is well-documented, and we must act decisively to safeguard their well-being.

The workshop is therefore a deliberate recognition on our part that the work environment requires regular reviews, with a view to implement improvements – notwithstanding our financial constrains.

We also recognise the role that partnerships play in achieving these objectives. We are grateful for the expertise and commitment of health and wellness professionals, government entities, financial institutions, and academic researchers who continue to contribute to this cause. Through collaboration, we can build sustainable solutions that address the systemic challenges faced by our officers.

Ladies and gentlemen, let this workshop be more than just discussions. Let it be the foundation upon which we build practical, impactful, and sustainable reforms that will improve the well-being of our police officers. Their safety and security are not just matters of policy; they are fundamental to the stability and prosperity of our nation. When we invest in their well-being, we invest in a safer South Africa. Critical partners and stakeholders are Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Department of Health and the Department of Labour on health and safety issues guided by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act 75 of 1997.

The outcomes of this workshop are very key to our upcoming National Summit on Policing and will be processed accordingly.

I look forward to the outcomes of this workshop on Friday and the actionable recommendations that will emerge from our deliberations.

I thank you.

