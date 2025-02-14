Two Lead Real Estate ENT TERRACE Hotels Win Booking.com Traveler Review Awards

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE,” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes, condominiums, and hotels, including its ENT TERRACE series in Tokyo and other properties in Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo City, Japan, today announced that its ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA and ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA extended-stay hotels have received Booking.com’s 13th Annual Traveler Review Awards 2025.

This is the first time that ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA has received the award, while ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA has received the award for the second year in a row.

Traveler Review Awards are presented annually by Booking.com to establishments that guest’s rate as having provided outstanding service throughout the year. The Awards are based on more than 360 million trusted reviews.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from one of the world’s leading digital travel companies,” said LRE chief executive Eiji Nagahara. “As always, we will continue to place the utmost importance on providing sincere and luxurious hospitality for the satisfaction of our guests.”





ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA on the left, and ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA on the right

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



Attachment

