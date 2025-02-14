BrilliA Establishes Cooperation Framework with Top French Luxury Brand and Lands European Introduction for In-House DIANA Brand

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrilliA Inc (“BRIA” or “the Company”), a one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, announced that it has established a cooperation framework with the iconic French luxury lingerie brand Maison Lejaby, with an anticipated supply value of up to €10 million based on projected needs. Under this arrangement, BrilliA Inc., through its subsidiary Bra Pro Limited, will supply intimate apparel products—including bras, panties, bodysuits, sleepwear, and swimwear—aligned with Maison Lejaby’s evolving requirements.

Maison Lejaby, currently sold in France, Spain, Italy, the UK, Israel, and Russia, has announced plans to expand into additional global markets within the next three years.

In addition, BrilliA Inc. has also secured an opportunity to introduce its own premium luxury DIANA brand in Europe no later than 2027. According to the Company, this introduction is expected to "generate incremental profit margin, further strengthen BrilliA’s market position, and contribute to its mission of empowering women through exceptional lingerie.”

Both opportunities were secured during the Company’s participation in the annual Salon International De La Lingerie and Interfilière Paris trade show, held in Paris from January 18–20, 2025.

“We are excited about these opportunities. These opportunities should not only increase our revenue flow and profitability but also allow us to diversify our offerings for a new class of customers. The Company’s collaboration with Maison Lejaby will further reinforce the Company’s reputation as a top solutions provider for leading global brands, ultimately delivering substantial value to shareholders,” said Company CEO Kendrew Hartanto.

About BrilliA Inc

BrilliA is a one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, managing sales and customer relationships with major clients like Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc and H&M, with the expertise in handling sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain to logistic management as well as quality control of products manufactured by independent third party manufacturing facilities for their customers worldwide.

