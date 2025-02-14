Submit Release
GCL Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

First Six Months of FY2025 Highlights

  • Revenues of $50.9 million, up 41% from the prior year period
  • Gross Margin of 13.8% compared to 16.2%
  • Net loss of $0.8 million, compared to net loss of $1.9 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the first half of FY2024.

“We are pleased with our very robust top-line growth and improved bottom line performance in the first half of fiscal year 2025, highlighting our team’s execution capabilities while closing the business combination with RFAC Acquisition Corp.,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “These results reflect the strength of our marketing and distribution and the increasing quality of game developers we are able to partner with. As a public company going into Fiscal 2026, we expect to bring a larger slate of “hit” new titles to gamers across Asia and position GCL as the premier partner for the next generation of innovative game designers.”

Revenues for the first half of fiscal year 2025 were $50.9 million, up 41.0% from $36.1 million in the comparable six months in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by console games and game code sales.

The cost of revenues was $43.9 million for the first six months of FY2025, up 45.4% compared to $30.2 million for the same period of the last year, primarily due to the increase of revenue from console games as more units (both physical versions and console game codes) were sold.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.2 million for the first six months of FY2025 compared to $1.3 million for the same period of the last year, as the company focused on operation efficiency in distribution.

General and administrative expenses were $6.9 million for the first six months of FY2025, an increase of 4.5% compared to $6.6 million for the same period of the last year.

Total operating expenses increased 2.5% to $8.1 million for the first six months of FY2025, from $7.9 million for the same period of the last year.

Net loss was $0.8 million for the first six months of FY2025, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for the first six months of FY2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of FY2025 was $1.5 million, up from $1.4 million in the comparable prior year period.

Loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.02 for the first six months of FY2025, compared to a loss per share, basic and diluted of $0.06 for the same period of the last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $10.3 million in cash and restricted cash in total, compared to $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

  • Completed business combination with RFAC Acquisition Corp. on February 13, 2025, and the ordinary shares and warrants of GCL are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on February 14, 2025.
  • GCL acquired 20% of NEKCOM Inc. and obtained global publishing rights for its upcoming game “Showa American Story.”

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Company, GCL’s ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, and the Company’s ability to source and retain talent. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of GCL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although GCL believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, GCL cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement relating to the recent business combination, filed by the Company with the SEC on December 31, 2024 and other documents which will be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. GCL cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that GCL presently knows or that GCL currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while GCL may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of GCL as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, GCL does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). GCL believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to GCL’s financial condition and results of operations. GCL’s management uses these non-GAAP measures for trends analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. GCL believes that use of these non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing GCL’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of GCL does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in GCL’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. You should review GCL’s audited financial statements, which are presented in the recent proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on December 31, 2024, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate GCL’s business.

GCL Investor Relations:

Crocker Coulson
crocker.coulson@aummedia.org
(646) 652-7185


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Stated in U.S dollars, except for the number of shares)

    September 30     March 31  
    2024     2024  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,727,167     $ 2,677,059  
Restricted cash     2,577,553       1,656,678  
Accounts receivable, net     13,248,026       17,413,086  
Amount due from related parties     60,592       21,880  
Inventories, net     6,563,779       4,826,217  
Other receivable and other current assets, net     1,041,953       460,997  
Prepayments, net     9,295,186       5,510,988  
Total current assets     40,514,256       32,566,905  
                 
NONCURRENT ASSETS                
Property and equipment, net     450,916       505,111  
Definite-lived intangible assets, net     2,735,858       3,273,226  
Indefinite-lived intangible assets     11,904,882       6,858,114  
Goodwill     2,990,394       2,990,394  
Long-term investment     71,045       71,045  
Other receivable, non-current     -       167,000  
Operating leases right-of-use assets     906,596       1,128,066  
Finance leases right-of-use assets     426,916       470,100  
Deferred merger costs     1,836,164       1,065,854  
Deferred tax assets, net     588,414       462,429  
Total noncurrent assets     21,911,185       16,991,339  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 62,425,441     $ 49,558,244  
                 
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Bank Loans, current   $ 14,270,394     $ 8,812,807  
Accounts payable     10,117,098       7,016,238  
Accounts payable, a related party     6,329,474       6,567,480  
Contract liabilities     1,779,725       209,903  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     3,953,032       3,101,586  
Advance proceeds from converible notes     4,012,500       -  
Operating lease liabilities, current     588,180       792,197  
Contingent consideration for acquisition, current     3,426,385       2,319,000  
Finance leases liabilities, current     80,631       72,868  
Amount due to related parties     386,008       486,016  
Tax payables     968,254       1,017,143  
Total current liabilities     45,911,681       30,395,238  
                 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     348,283       370,103  
Finance leases liabilities, non-current     205,269       234,765  
Bank Loans, non-current     67,908       208,010  
Deferred tax liabilities     82,075       346,969  
Contingent consideration for acquisition, non-current     -       1,378,000  
Total non-current liabilities     703,535       2,537,847  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     46,615,216       32,933,085  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
MEZZANINE EQUITY                
Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 53,711 shares as of September 30, 2024 and March 31,2024     700,000       700,000  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Ordinary share, par value $0.0001; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 25,916,468 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively     2,592       2,592  
Additional paid-in capital     1,738,012       1,738,012  
Retained earnings     11,426,087       11,938,374  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (131,020 )     (120,551 )
TOTAL GCL Global Limited shareholders' equity     13,035,671       13,558,427  
                 
Non-controlling interests     2,074,554       2,366,732  
                 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     15,110,225       15,925,159  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY  AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 62,425,441     $ 49,558,244  
 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Stated in U.S dollars, except for the number of shares)

    For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
REVENUES                
Revenues   $ 50,905,030     $ 36,047,105  
Revenues, a related party     675       41,464  
TOTAL REVENUES     50,905,705       36,088,569  
                 
COST OF REVENUES                
Cost of revenues     (36,579,493 )     (25,401,903 )
Cost of revenues, related parties     (7,308,820 )     (4,835,828 )
TOTAL COST OF REVENUES     (43,888,313 )     (30,237,731 )
                 
GROSS PROFIT     7,017,392       5,850,838  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Selling and marketing     (1,219,251 )     (1,266,421 )
General and administrative     (6,878,939 )     (6,590,726 )
Total operating expenses     (8,098,190 )     (7,857,147 )
                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (1,080,798 )     (2,006,309 )
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Other income, net     356,921       1,095,157  
Interest expense, net     (359,624 )     (254,172 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition     270,615       (681,000 )
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET     267,912       159,985  
                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (812,886 )     (1,846,324 )
                 
BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES     10,444       (16,168 )
                 
NET LOSS     (802,442 )     (1,862,492 )
                 
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests     (290,155 )     (332,096 )
                 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GCL GLOBAL LIMITED'S SHAREHOLDERS     (512,287 )     (1,530,396 )
                 
NET LOSS     (802,442 )     (1,862,492 )
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (12,492 )     (58,132 )
                 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (814,934 )     (1,920,624 )
                 
Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (292,178 )     (329,055 )
                 
Total comprehensive loss attributable to GCL Global Limited's shareholders   $ (522,756 )   $ (1,591,569 )
                 
LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED, ORDINARY SHARES   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING                
Basic and diluted     25,916,468       25,896,000  
 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Stated in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    September 30  
    2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (802,442 )   $ (1,862,492 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation of property and equipment     165,415       165,878  
Amortization of intangible assets     537,367       573,693  
Amortization of right of use assets- operating leases     421,485       305,616  
Amortization of right of use assets- finance leases     56,246       18,638  
(Recovery from) Provision for credit loss and doubtful accounts     (203,270 )     28,306  
Loss from disposal of property and equipment     -       56,793  
Deferred taxes benefit     (359,472 )     (341,257 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition     (270,615 )     681,000  
Change in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivables     5,902,561       3,304,346  
Accounts receivables, a related party     -       (2,423 )
Inventories     (1,552,924 )     (925,554 )
Indefinite-lived intangible assets     (5,030,276 )     1,710,119  
Other receivable and other current assets     (381,235 )     245,078  
Prepayments     (3,593,582 )     (750,499 )
Prepayments, a related party     -       (722,881 )
Accounts payable     3,047,728       (473,187 )
Accounts payable, a related party     (311,011 )     2,067,082  
Contract liabilities     1,555,495       2,199,886  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     (946,978 )     122,688  
Other payables and accrued liabilities , a related party     -       (23,916 )
Operating Lease Liabilities     (426,338 )     (306,512 )
Income tax payables     2,666       67,717  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,189,180 )     6,138,119  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of equipment     (76,681 )     (64,723 )
Cash received in business combinations, net of cash acquired     -       85,443  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (76,681 )     20,720  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from bank loans     13,798,964       7,896,390  
Repayments to bank loans     (8,485,654 )     (12,982,420 )
Advances proceeds related convertible notes     4,012,500       -  
Repayments from related parties     -       3,640,931  
Loan to related parties     -       (2,251,258 )
Repayments to related parties     (72,399 )     -  
Principal payments of finance lease liabilities     (32,324 )     (12,289 )
Payments of deferred merger costs     (693,070 )     (338,018 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     8,528,017       (4,046,664 )
                 
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH     (291,173 )     (102,441 )
                 
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH     5,970,983       2,009,734  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period     4,333,737       3,831,606  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period   $ 10,304,720     $ 5,841,340  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION                
Income taxes paid   $ 349,028     $ 357,425  
Interest paid   $ 359,624     $ 254,172  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOWS INFORMATION                
Fair value of share issuance in acquisition of a subsidiary   $ -     $ 687,348  
Right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities   $ 177,704     $ -  
Recognition of non-controlling interest from acquisition of subsidiaries   $ -     $ 182,599  
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(Stated in US dollars)

  Six Months Ended September 30,   For the Years Ended March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2023   2022
                   
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation                  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GCL GLOBAL LIMITED'S SHAREHOLDERS (512,287 )   (1,530,396 )   (1,373,504 )   1,986,119   4,562,952
Provision for taxation (10,444 )   16,168     53,291     620,142   758,136
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (290,155 )   (332,096 )   (587,452 )   154,551   23,573
Director fee 446,631     1,107,677     1,329,679     284,984   332,457
Professional fee relating to listing 812,805     525,223     939,683     650,139   394,194
One time marketing support -     -     300,000     -   -
Depreciation expense 257,178     165,961     320,308     303,378   295,553
Amortisation of customer brand 537,367     554,166     1,229,421     887,523   -
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (270,615 )   681,000     272,029     932,152   -
Finance cost 359,624     254,173     507,803     299,702   191,163
Stock written off 141,047     629     -     -   -
Adjusted EBITDA 1,471,151     1,442,505     2,991,258     6,118,690   6,558,028
                   

Legal Disclaimer:

GCL Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

