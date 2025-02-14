Portable Power Station Market Size to Reach $1.1 Billion, at a 18.4% CAGR by 2028 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portable Power Station Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2023 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing use of electronic devices in emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive applications will positively impact the portable power station market. Portable power stations are device engineered to supply electricity while on the move. These devices come equipped with rechargeable batteries and a variety of power outlets, such as USB ports, AC outlets, and DC outputs, enabling users to charge and operate a diverse array of electronic devices and appliances. Portable power stations are highly versatile and find applications in numerous scenarios, including outdoor activities, camping excursions, emergency situations, and environments where a reliable power source is scarce. The portable power stations offer a practical and dependable solution for powering various devices during outdoor activities, camping excursions, road trips, and emergency scenarios. By eliminating the need to depend on conventional power grids or generators, portable power stations ensure that users have access to electricity wherever they are. Their compact design, user-friendly nature, and capacity to deliver clean and sustainable power have significantly increased their appeal among individuals seeking reliable and adaptable energy sources.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Portable Power Station Market”

435 – Tables

43 – Figures

323 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23592113

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Portable Power Station Market Size Values CAGR 18.4%

USD 1.1 billion by 2028

USD 0.5 billion in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Portable Power Station Market by technology, power source, sales channel, application, capacity, and region. Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Goal Zero (US), Jackery (US), Lion Energy (US), EcoFlow (US), Anker Innovations (US), LIPOWER (China), iForway (China), ChargeTech (US), MIDLAND RADIO (US), Duracell Inc. (US), Drow Enterprise (China), Suaoki (China), Milwaukee Tool (US), ALLPOWERS Inc (China), Bluetti (US), Scott Electric Corporation (US), Oukitel (US), Rockpals (US), Aimtom (Canada), PowerOak (China) among others

The hybrid power source portable power station integrates multiple power generation methods, such as solar, wind, and/or fuel-based generators. This integration enables the power station to harness energy from diverse sources, providing adaptability in different environments and weather conditions. As a result, it ensures a consistent power supply, even in situations where a single energy source may be inadequate or unavailable.

Based on application, the portable power station market is segmented into emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive. In off-grid power applications, users require a reliable and independent source of electricity. Portable power stations fulfill this need by providing a self-contained power solution that enables users to generate and store electricity without relying on the traditional power grid. This proves particularly advantageous in remote areas or during emergencies when grid power may be unavailable or unreliable.

By capacity, the portable power station market has been segmented into 0−100 Wh, 100−200 Wh, 200−400 Wh, and 400−1,000 Wh, 1,000−1,500 Wh, and 1,500 Wh and above. Portable power stations within the 200-400 Wh capacity range are designed actively to provide power to both small- and medium-sized devices. These power stations find applications in residential power, commercial power, and outdoor settings. In residential power applications, they serve as backup power sources for household appliances and communication devices. In commercial power applications, they are actively utilized for charging laptops, tablets, and other communication devices. The technologies employed in portable power stations within this capacity range include lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid batteries. The average cost of portable power stations in this category approximately amounts to USD 350. Renowned companies such as Jackery, EcoFlow, Duracell, Chafon, and Goal Zero actively offer a range of portable power stations with capacities ranging from 200 Wh to 400 Wh.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23592113

North America is expected to lead the Portable Power Station Market because the rise in outdoor activities such as camping and recreational activities, the implementation of strict regulations regarding emission control, and the increasing inclination towards smart grid devices. The camping sector in North America, as highlighted by the World Tourism Council and Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), is characterized by its high diversity. It is observed that half of the new campers are from non-white groups, with a growing number of Asian, Hispanic, and African American outdoor enthusiasts adopting the camping lifestyle. The popularity of camping and recreational activities has been consistently increasing, as reported by The North American Camping Report, with a notable growth trend across the US. Private campgrounds in countries like the US and Canada are actively preparing for this surge in camping demand by expanding their park sites and introducing new and unique camping offerings. These include the addition of comfortable RV patio sites, glamping tents, and full-service cabins. Furthermore, the future production of lithium-ion batteries can benefit from the abundant lithium deposits found in the US.

Key Market Players

The Key players in the Portable Power Station Market are Goal Zero (US), Jackery (US), Duracell (US), EcoFlow (US), Anker Innovations (US), and Lion Energy (US). These companies have a strong diversified product portfolio and a strong global presence.

With operations spread across the globe, these players leverage their R&D capabilities and wide ranges of products and services to gain further market share. They focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships towards improving business reach and reviving innovation in products.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=23592113

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Lion Energy entered into an agreement with ABF. Under this agreement, ABF will supply Lion Energy with high-capacity prismatic cells with 50 and 300 Ah outputs, which will be used in a variety of Lion Energy solutions, including portable solar generators and power stations.

In August 2022, Goal Zero partnered with Yeti Cycles, a leading manufacturer of high-performance mountain bikes. Goal Zero has integrated its portable solar panels and portable power banks into Yeti Cycles' bikes and accessories to provide a stable source of power for off-grid riding as part of this partnership.

In 2021, Jackery and Toyota became’ partners to design a portable power station for the Toyota Prius Prime. The Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station is a compact and portable power supply that can be hooked up to the Prius Prime's hybrid system. It is rechargeable through solar panels or a regular outlet and is capable of supplying a range of accessories, such as electronic cars.

In November 2020, EcoFlow collaborated with SunPower to provide the EcoFlow - SunPower Energy bundle. This can be used to power small electronics and can be charged in 5 to 9 hours in direct sunlight.

Browse Related Reports:

Diesel Engines Market

Portable Generator Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.