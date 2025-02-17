Key Growth Driver Of The Full Dentures Market 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Periodontal Diseases Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

Full Dentures Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The full dentures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

Is the Full denture Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The full dentures market, showing a strong performance in recent times, is projected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The swift growth during this historical period is largely contributed to factors such as the rising necessity to address acute and chronic oral health conditions, an increased prevalence of periodontal diseases, the burgeoning awareness of aesthetic dental solutions, the intensifying emphasis on long-term oral health, and the growing instances of caries.

Considering the forecasts, the full dentures market size is expected to sustain its vigorous growth over the next few years. It is forecasted to intensify to $2.33 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The upcoming trends in the forecast period include technological innovations, 3D printing and new materials, efficient and cost-effective solutions, advancements in denture technology, and technological breakthroughs in denture manufacturing.

What Drives The Full denture Market Growth?

Within the industry, the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases is a key driver of growth for the full denture market. Periodontic diseases, often known as periodontal diseases, are inflammatory conditions adversely affecting the supporting structures of the teeth. These disease conditions are attributed to the high prevalence of gum diseases, poor oral hygiene, aging populations, and the rising awareness of how oral health significantly impacts overall well-being.

Who Are The Key Players In The Full denture Market?

When talking about key industry players, we cannot overlook the significant role of companies such as the 3M Company, Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nakanishi Inc., Septodont Holding, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., Bisco Inc., VOCO GmbH, Brasseler USA, Keystone Dental Inc., BEGO GmbH and Co. K.G., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Geistlich Pharma AG, GC International AG, and the J. Morita Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Full denture Market?

Major companies operating within the full denture market are focusing on developing innovative solutions. These include 3D-printed permanent denture solutions aimed at heightening patient satisfaction by providing highly efficient, quick, and customized solutions. Stratasys Ltd., a US-based additive manufacturing company, launched TrueDent in February 2023, the first monolithic, full-color 3D-printed permanent dental solution. This cutting-edge method simplifies the denture creation process by enabling the design of complete dentures in one print.

How Is The Full denture Market Segmented?

The full dentures market report features in-depth segmentation:

1 By Material: Acrylic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Porcelain Dentures, Metal Dentures, Other Materials

2 By Technology: Conventional Dentures, Implant-Supported Dentures, Computer-Aided Design CAD And Computer-Aided Manufacturing CAM Dentures

3 By Usage: Removable, Fixed

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor, Online, Pharmacy And Drug Store

5 By End-User: Specialized Dental Hospitals, Somatology Departments In General Hospitals, Dental Clinics

This report also features the following subsegments:

1 By Acrylic Dentures: Conventional Acrylic Dentures, Flexible Acrylic Dentures, Lightweight Acrylic Dentures, Acrylic Dentures with Natural Appearance

2 By Ceramic Dentures: High-Strength Ceramic Dentures, Monolithic Ceramic Dentures, Layered Ceramic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures with Aesthetic Enhancements

3 By Porcelain Dentures: Conventional Porcelain Dentures, Porcelain Dentures with Metal Framework, Porcelain Dentures with High Aesthetic Value, Stain-Resistant Porcelain Dentures

4 By Metal Dentures: Partial Metal Dentures, Full Metal Dentures, Titanium Dentures, Gold Alloy Dentures

5 By Other Materials: Composite Dentures, 3D-Printed Dentures, Biocompatible Dentures, Custom-Made Dentures with Advanced Materials

What is the Regional Analysis Of Full denture Market?

North America was the largest regional player in the full denture market in 2024. This report also includes insights into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

