Key Driver Transforming The Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market 2025: Trends Boost Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the non-surgical cosmetic procedures Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The non-surgical cosmetic procedures market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of personal grooming and self-care practices. A forecast indicates that the market will surge from $25.81 billion in 2024 to $28.63 billion in 2025, giving it a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. This surge during the historic period can be explained by the increasing demand for aesthetic enhancements, a rising aging population, rising health consciousness, the expansion of distribution channels, and a growing influence of social media.

Looking forward, the non-surgical cosmetic procedures market size is predicted to intensify speedily in the subsequent few years. It is expected to reach $42.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The growth can be attributed to demand for non-invasive procedures, increased focus on preventative aging treatments, rising adoption of combination treatments, growing emphasis on personalized and customized treatments, increasing male consumer base, and focus on skin health and maintenance. A major trend anticipated during the forecast period includes the adoption of novel laser technologies, advancements in cosmetic treatment technologies, product innovation, advancements in injection techniques, and technological advancement.

What Drives The Non-surgical cosmetic procedures Market Growth?

Another significant factor expected to propel the growth of the non-surgical cosmetic procedures market going forward is the growth of personal grooming and self-care. Centered around maintaining physical appearance, hygiene, and overall well-being, the rise in personal grooming and self-care is driven by growing beauty awareness, social media influence, and the emphasis on wellness and self-confidence. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are enhancing personal grooming and self-care by offering quick, minimally invasive options for improving appearance and boosting self-confidence. For instance, in July 2024, the British Beauty Council reported that the personal care sector contributed £27.2 billion $30.44 billion to the GDP, marking an 11% rise compared to 2022. This growth is attributed to a 10% increase in household spending on personal care products and services in the UK. Therefore, the escalating demand for personal grooming and self-care is driving the growth of the non-surgical cosmetic procedures market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Non-surgical cosmetic procedures Market?

Major companies operating in the non-surgical cosmetic procedures market include Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shiseido Company Limited, Cynosure Inc., Hologic Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, BTL Industries, InMode Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Sisram Medical Ltd, Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Candela Corporation, Sientra Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Apyx Medical Corp, Strata Skin Sciences, Alma Lasers Ltd, Sciton Inc., EndyMed Medical Ltd, and Meritus Health Inc. Integral to the growth of the market, these companies are primarily focused on developing innovative products. An example is the advanced platinum focus lens array technology aimed at enhancing precision and effectiveness in cosmetic treatments.

How Is The Non-surgical cosmetic procedures Market Segmented?

The market report has been segmented based on technique, gender, and end-user:

1 By Technique: Botulinum Toxins, Hyaluronic Acid-Based Derma Fillers, Hair Removal, Other Techniques

2 By Gender: Women, Men

3 By End User: Hospitals Or Surgery Centers, MedSpas, Traditional Spas, Healthcare Professionals-Owned Clinics

The subsegments include Botulinum Toxins with Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau; Hyaluronic Acid-Based Derma Fillers with Juvederm, Restylane, Belotero, Teosyal, and Captique; and Hair Removal with Laser Hair Removal, Intense Pulsed Light IPL Hair Removal, Radiofrequency-Based Hair Removal, and Electrolysis. The Other Techniques include Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Non-Surgical Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Non-Surgical Facelift, Lip Augmentation, Cellulite Treatment, and Dermal Micro-Needling.

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the non-surgical cosmetic procedures market. The report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

