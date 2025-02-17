Global Flowable Hemostats Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The flowable hemostats market has been showing robust growth in recent years. Its size is set to expand from $0.95 billion in 2024 to $1.02 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is attributed to increased elective surgeries, rising adoption of personalized medicine, escalated healthcare expenditure, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.

So, what's driving the growth of Flowable Hemostats market and what does the future look like?

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the flowable hemostats market is the increasing number of surgical procedures. This increase is linked to an aging population that necessitates age-related surgeries and technological advancements that have made surgeries not only safer but more accessible. Flowable hemostats play a crucial role in surgical procedures due to their efficacy in controlling bleeding in areas that are hard to access or where traditional methods may not be sufficiently effective. In fact, in June 2024, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ISAPS reported a 3.4% increase in the total number of surgical and non-surgical procedures, reaching 34.9 million in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the market size of flowable hemostats is predicted to see considerable growth in the next few years, surging to $1.37 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and a rise in the geriatric population requiring surgical care. The industry is likely to witness major trends including the integration of advanced bioengineered materials, the advent of smart hemostatic products, the rise of robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the adoption of patient-specific and personalized hemostatic solutions.

Who Are The Key Players In The flowable hemostats Market?

Key market players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic plc, Medline Industries Inc., Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Gelita Medical GmbH, Ferrosan Medical Devices A/S, Marine Polymer Technologies Inc., Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, Hemostasis LLC, Aegis Lifesciences Private Limited, Medcura Health Inc., and Arch Therapeutics Inc., among others.

What’s emerging in the Flowable Hemostats global market?

Leading companies in the flowable hemostats market are focusing on developing surgically advanced hemostatic agents for addressing the evolving needs of surgical procedures. Recently, in January 2023, Medcura Inc. received FDA breakthrough device designation for its LifeGel flowable technology capable of controlling bleeding during surgeries where swelling is intolerable.

How Is The flowable hemostats Market Segmented?

The market for flowable hemostats is distinctively segmented by the product into Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats; by material into Porcine Gelatin, Bovine Gelatin; by application into General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Neuro And Spine Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications; and by end-user into Hospital And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

What is the Regional Analysis Of flowable hemostats Market?

On a regional scale, North America held the largest share in the flowable hemostats market in 2024. This report analyzes various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

