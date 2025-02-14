Machine Tools Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 189.65 Billion Driven by an 6.9% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

Machine Tools Market

Speedy industrialization globally is driving the market demand.

These tools are important in industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡'𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 " 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ,” 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟕.𝟔𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟖𝟗.𝟔𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Machine tools are detailed gadgets or instruments outlined to carry out particular machining functions to configure, cut, or finish materials, especially metals. These functions depend heavily on accurate movements and actions. Their importance lies in their capacity to generate even and uniform constituents essential for extensive manufacturing.

The pinnacle of machine tool development is distinguished by awesome technological progressions. Today's industries profit from a suite of modern tools that have reconfigured the manufacturing topography. With progression in automation and smart technologies, machine tools have developed to combine AI, IoT, and robotics, improving creativity and functional preciseness and pushing machine tools market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The speedy industrialization globally, which pushes manufacturing ventures and propels the demand for progressive machine tools to generate exceptional constituents, is boosting the demand for machine tools market growth.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: The growing demand for automation in industries, especially manufacturing, is driving market advancement. Automated systems need excessively precise constituents and ongoing production, which machine tools sanction through progressive cutting, shaping, and configuring potential.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬: The growing production of automobiles globally is boosting the market revenue. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, 85.4 million motor vehicles were made globally in 2022. Automotive makers need a broad gamut of machine instruments to shape, cut, and configure metal parts for vehicles.

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Komatsu Ltd• Makino Inc.• Okuma Corporation• Hurco Companies, Inc.• Dalian Machine Tool Group• Amera Seiki• Haas Automation, Inc.• Datron AG• Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.• CHIRON GROUP SE• DMG MORI. CO., LTD.• DN Solutions• Georg Fischer Ltd.• Mazak Corporation• HYUNDAI WIA CORP• JTEKT Corporation

The machine tools market segmentation is based on product, technology, industry vertical, and region.• Based on product analysis, the milling machines segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing requirement for multi-operational equipment competent to carry out intricate machining chores.• Based on industry vertical analysis, the automotive segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its dependence on making high-accuracy constituents such as engine parts and transmission systems.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the machine tools market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of speedy industrialization, government funding, and the existence of manufacturing fulcrum in surfacing nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea.𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing funding in industrial assortment and manufacturing especially in nations such as UAE and Saudi Arabia.

What is the growth rate of the machine tools market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034.Which product segment accounted for a larger machine tools market share in 2024?The milling machines segment held a larger market share in 2024.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What are the quantitative units covered in the market report?The quantitative units covered in the market report are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025-2034. 