Rolling Stock Power Conversion Industry to Expand at 3.6% CAGR, Reaching $5.15 Billion by 2026

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market by Technology, Components, and Rolling Stock Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global rolling stock power conversion system market size was valued at $3.92 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06058 Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global rolling stock power conversion system market share in 2018, whereas Japan is expected to grow at a significant rate in the rolling stock power conversion system market during the forecast period.Rolling stock power conversion system is used to convert electrical energy from AC to DC as well as is responsible to change the voltage and frequency of the electrical energy flowing. It is a form of electro-mechanical device that is responsible to convert the electric energy from one form to other; thereby, leading to the propulsion of the rolling stock. Numerous power conversion technologies such as insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), gate turn-off thyristor (GTO), and others have been introduced by different manufacturers which have a wider application in power conversion system; thereby, supplementing the growth of the market.Continuous upgradation in railway industry has led to installation of better and efficient power conversion system, which fuels the growth of the market. Numerous developments such as the introduction of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), gate turn-off thyristor (GTO), and silicon carbide (SiC) have been made by different companies for the application in rolling stock power conversion system. These developments carried out by companies boost the growth of the rolling stock power conversion system industry.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-power-conversion-system-market/purchase-options The factors such as increased budget allocation for the development of railways and rise in trend toward using railways as a public transport means drive the growth of the market. However, high capital requirement to replace the existing system and refurbishment of existing rolling stock hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the rolling stock power conversion system market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :Based on technology, the gate turn-off thyristor (GTO) segment for rolling stock power conversion system generated the highest revenue in 2018.Based on component, the traction motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.Based on region, Europe contributed the highest rolling stock power conversion system market revenue in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06058 The key players analyzed in this report are AEG Power Solutions, Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc., CRRC Corporation Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Strukton, Toshiba Corporation, Turbo Power Systems, and Wabtec Corporation.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :India Automated Guided Vehicle MarketAutomotive Acoustic Engineering Services MarketAutomotive Bearings MarketLatin America logistics MarketAutomotive Software Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

