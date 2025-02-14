Ready Meals Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $408.0 Billion by 2031: CAGR 11.9%

Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market . However, rise in health awareness and negative perception pertaining to health effects of these products hampered the market growth. On the contrary, rise in preference by the working population and students would open new opportunities in the future.Get Sample Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2636 The global ready meals industry was accounted for $138.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $408.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.Major market playersBakkavor Foods Ltd.ConAgraGreencore Group Plc.JH Heinz Company Ltd.Nestle SAFleury MichonUnilever GroupNorthern Food Ltd.Kerry Foods Ltd.Premier Foods Group Ltd.Covid-19 scenario:During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for ready meals increased significantly. The implementation of lockdown and longer shelf life of ready to eat foods increased their popularity.However, the supply chain was disrupted during the initial quarter of 2020. Moreover, manufacturers have developed new strategies to revive from current market situation.The frozen pizza segment dominated the marketBy type, the frozen pizza segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global ready meals market, owing to rise in disposable income, urbanization, and demand for western-style diets. However, the chilled pizza segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for plant-based and gluten-free choices.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-meals-market/purchase-options The food service segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031By end user, the food service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for commercial areas such as café, restaurant for socializing, and change in pattern of food consumption. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global ready meals market, as it offers the convenience in their desk bound jobs and busy lifestyle.Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the global ready meals market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to consumer shift in lifestyle, growing penchant toward fresh and natural food, and dynamic working demographics in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for fresh and plant-based meals.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2636

