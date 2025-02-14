Hypersonic Missiles Industry to Expand at 11.3% CAGR, Surpassing $18,005.7 Million by 2032 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hypersonic Missiles Market by Type, Range, End-User, and Launch Platform: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032,” the hypersonic missiles market size was valued at $6,328.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $18,005.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.Military modernization initiatives often target emerging threats such as advanced air defense systems, anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) strategies, and the capabilities of peer competitors. Hypersonic missiles present a solution to counter these threats, offering rapid response, high-speed, and maneuverable strike capabilities that have the potential to penetrate sophisticated enemy defenses. Moreover, hypersonic missiles contribute to strategic deterrence by bolstering a nation's ability to project power, deter adversaries, and provide reassurance to allies.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14493 Consequently, military modernization efforts may prioritize the development and deployment of hypersonic missile systems as part of a broader strategy to maintain deterrence and prevent conflict escalation. Nations prioritize military modernization to attain or uphold technological superiority over potential adversaries. Given that hypersonic missile technology represents a cutting-edge capability with the potential to confer significant advantages on the battlefield, there is increased investment in the research, development, and acquisition of hypersonic missile systems. Moreover, hypersonic missiles market analysis reveals promising advancements in propulsion and guidance systems, enhancing precision and speed.Increase in defense budgets in various countries provide the financial resources necessary for research, development, and deployment of hypersonic missile systems, which is expected to increase the hypersonic missiles market size. The market forecast indicates a growing market demand for advanced weaponry and precision-strike capabilities. The proliferation of hypersonic missile technology is expected to increase as more countries acquire the capability to develop and deploy such weapons, leading to a more complex and contested strategic environment. For instance, in 2022, Raytheon, defense contractor and manufacturer of hypersonic technologies, secured a contract worth $1 billion from U.S. Air Force to develop Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM). Moreover, companies are focused on the advancement of design and efficiency of scramjet engines used to power the hypersonic cruise missile. Therefore, such developments are expected to drive the growth of hypersonic cruise missiles, which in turn boosts the growth of the hypersonic missiles market.The hypersonic ballistic missile is launched from a ground-based launcher, submarine, or other launch platform using a powerful rocket booster. The booster stage provides the initial thrust required to propel the missile into the upper atmosphere or space. Few countries possess hypersonic ballistic missiles and are involved in the development of other hypersonic weapon systems. For instance, the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a hypersonic airlaunched ballistic missile system introduced into operational service in December 2017. It was among the six new strategic weapons revealed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018. Moreover, increased investment in hypersonic missile programs has been driven by heightened strategic competition among major powers such as the U.S., Russia, and China. Nations are pursuing the development of advanced hypersonic weapons to uphold or bolster their military capabilities and to deter potential adversaries. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the hypersonic ballistic missiles market during the forecast period.North America is studied across the U.S. Since the early 2000s, the U.S. has been actively engaged in the development of hypersonic weapons, which are maneuverable projectiles capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 5. This effort has been part of the country's conventional prompt global strike program. In recent years, the U.S. has directed its efforts toward the development of hypersonic glide vehicles, which are launched via rockets before gliding toward their target, and hypersonic cruise missiles, powered by high-speed air-breathing engines during flight.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypersonic-missile-market/purchase-options The headquarters of U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), Pentagon requested budget for hypersonic research in FY2023 amounted to $4.7 billion, which represented an increase from the $3.8 billion requested in FY2022. However, the Pentagon did not provide a breakdown of funding specifically allocated for hypersonic-related research in its FY2024 budget request. Instead, it requested $11 billion for the category of long-range fires, which includes funding for hypersonic weapons among other capabilities. Moreover, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) requested $190.6 million for hypersonic defense in FY2024, marking a decrease from its $225.5 million request in FY2023. This funding is dedicated to developing defensive measures against hypersonic threats. Top defense contractors compete to expand their portion of the hypersonic missiles market share by investing in advanced technologies and forming strategic partnerships. In addition, the defense forces of the country have been actively providing contracts to players in the defense industry to develop and deploy advanced hypersonic weapons to maintain military dominance and protect nations security interest.For instance, in March 2023, the Navy announced to allocate more than $50 million per round, on average, for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missiles over the next five years. The total cost of procuring 64 CPS missiles between fiscal years 2024 and 2028 is estimated to exceed $3.6 billion. The companies involved in the production and development of the CPS hypersonic missiles for the U.S. Navy are Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.Furthermore, the U.S. has been actively investing in R&D of hypersonic weapons and hypersonic missile technology to maintain its technological edge and strategic superiority. For instance, in 2024, the U.S. army requested $943 million for long-range hypersonic weapon (LRHW) research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) in FY2024, along with $156.8 million for the procurement of LRHW ground support equipment. Therefore, rise in government investments drives innovation in hypersonic missile technology, encouraging R&D efforts by both government agencies and private defense contractors. This leads to the creation of new and improved missile systems with enhanced capabilities, which is expected to boost the growth of the hypersonic missile industry.Russia has demonstrated active development and deployment of hypersonic missile systems like the Avangard and Kinzhal, underscoring its advanced capabilities in this field. These hypersonic missiles form a crucial part of Russia's military modernization strategy, intended to bolster its strategic deterrence and ability to project power. France has been investing in R&D efforts in hypersonic technology, particularly through its defense research agency. For instance, in June 2023, the French defense research agency, Onera introduced the Espadon, a prototype for a hypersonic fighter aircraft, during the Paris Air Show. These innovations may benefit the development of hypersonic missiles by providing insights and advancements that can be applied to missile design and performance.Russia is exploring the export potential of its hypersonic missile technology, with systems like the Kinzhal being promoted to potential international customers. Russia aims to modernize its military capabilities to maintain parity with other major powers. For instance, in November 2022, Russia placed an order for several dozen additional Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for its Armed Forces, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The Tsirkon hypersonic missile, designated as the 3M22 Zircon is a hypersonic weapon system developed and produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO mashinostroenia) located in Reutov, Moscow.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :On the basis of type, the hypersonic boost glide missile segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of range, the long range segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the navy segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of launch platform, the sea launch segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of region, Middle East and Africa is the fastest growing region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14493 The key players analyzed in this report are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leidos, BrahMos Aerospace, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., BAE systems, Rostec, and Israel Aerospace Industries.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Vehicle Ignition Coil MarketAutomotive Microcontroller MarketRolling Stock Power Conversion System MarketAutomotive HVAC System MarketGCC Automotive Wiring Harness Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.