President Lai holds press conference following high-level national security meeting

TAIWAN, February 14 - Details 2025-01-01 President Lai delivers 2025 New Year’s Address On the morning of January 1, President Lai Ching-te delivered his 2025 New Year’s Address, titled “Bolstering National Strength through Democracy to Enter a New Global Landscape,” in the Reception Hall of the Presidential Office. President Lai stated that today’s Taiwan is receiving international recognition for its performance in many areas, among them democracy, technology, and economy. In this new year, he said, Taiwan must be united, and we must continue on the right course. The president expressed hope that everyone in the central and local governments, regardless of party, can work hard together, allowing Taiwan sure footing as it strides forward toward ever greater achievements. President Lai emphasized that in 2025, we must keep firm on the path of democracy, continue to bolster our national strength, make Taiwan more economically resilient, enhance the resilience of supply chains for global democracies, and continue working toward a Balanced Taiwan and generational justice, ensuring that the fruits of our economic growth can be enjoyed by all our people. The president said that Taiwan will keep going strong, and we will keep walking tall as we enter the new global landscape. A translation of President Lai’s address follows: Today is the first day of 2025. With a new year comes new beginnings. I wish that Taiwan enjoys peace, prosperity, and success, and that our people lead happy lives. Taiwan truly finished 2024 strong. Though there were many challenges, there were also many triumphs. We withstood earthquakes and typhoons, and stood firm in the face of constant challenges posed by authoritarianism. We also shared glory as Taiwan won the Premier12 baseball championship, and now Taiwanese people around the world are all familiar with the gesture for Team Taiwan. At the Paris Olympics, Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋) clinched another gold in men’s doubles badminton. Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) took home Taiwan’s first Olympic gold in boxing. At the International Junior Science Olympiad, every student in our delegation of six won a gold medal. And Yang Shuang-zi’s (楊双子) novel Taiwan Travelogue, translated into English by King Lin (金翎), became a United States National Book Award winner and a tour de force of Taiwan literature on the international level. Our heroes of Taiwan are defined by neither age nor discipline. They have taken home top prizes at international competitions and set new records. They tell Taiwan’s story through their outstanding performances, letting the world see the spirit and culture of Taiwan, and filling all our citizens with pride. My fellow citizens, we have stood together through thick and thin; we have shared our ups and downs. We have wept together, and we have laughed together. We are all one family, all members of Team Taiwan. I want to thank each of our citizens for their dedication, fueling Taiwan’s progress and bringing our nation glory. You have given Taiwan even greater strength to stand out on the global stage. In this new year, we must continue bringing Taiwan’s stories to the world, and make Taiwan’s successes a force for global progress. In 2025, the world will be entering a new landscape. Last year, over 70 countries held elections, and the will of the people has changed with the times. As many countries turn new pages politically, and in the midst of rapid international developments, Taiwan must continue marching forward with steady strides. First, we must keep firm on the path of democracy. Taiwan made it through a dark age of authoritarianism and has since become a glorious beacon of democracy in Asia. This was achieved through the sacrifices of our democratic forebears and the joint efforts of all our citizens. Democracy’s value to Taiwan lies not just in our free way of life, or in the force driving the diverse and vigorous growth of our society. Democracy is the brand that has earned us international trust in terms of diplomacy. No matter the threat or challenge Taiwan may face, democracy is Taiwan’s only path forward. We will not turn back. Domestic competition among political parties is a part of democracy. But domestic political disputes must be resolved democratically, within the constitutional system. This is the only way democracy can continue to grow. The Executive Yuan has the right to request a reconsideration of the controversial bills passed in the Legislative Yuan, giving it room for reexamination. Constitutional institutions can also lodge a petition for a constitutional interpretation, and through Constitutional Court adjudication, ensure a separation of powers, safeguard constitutional order, and gradually consolidate the constitutional system. The people also have the right of election, recall, initiative, and referendum, and can bring together even greater democratic power to show the true meaning of sovereignty in the hands of the people. In this new year, the changing international landscape will present democratic nations around the world with many grave challenges. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conflict between Israel and Hamas rage on, and we are seeing the continued convergence of authoritarian regimes including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, threatening the rules-based international order and severely affecting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the world at large. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential components for global security and prosperity. Taiwan needs to prepare for danger in times of peace. We must continue increasing our national defense budget, bolster our national defense capabilities, and show our determination to protect our country. Everyone has a responsibility to safeguard Taiwan’s democracy and security. We must gather together every bit of strength we have to enhance whole-of-society defense resilience, and build capabilities to respond to major disasters and deter threats or encroachment. We must also strengthen communication with society to combat information and cognitive warfare, so that the populace rejects threats and enticements and jointly guards against malicious infiltration by external forces. Here at home, we must consolidate democracy with democracy. Internationally, we must make friends worldwide through democracy. This is how we will ensure security and peace. The more secure Taiwan, the more secure the world. The more resilient Taiwan, the sounder the defense of global democracy. The global democratic community should work even closer together to support the democratic umbrella as we seek ways to resolve the war in Ukraine and conflict between Israel and Hamas. Together, we must uphold stability in the Taiwan Strait and security in the Indo-Pacific, and achieve our goal of global peace. Second, we must continue to bolster our national strength, make Taiwan more economically resilient, and enhance the resilience of supply chains for global democracies. In the first half of 2024, growth in the Taiwan Stock Index was the highest in the world. Our economic growth rate for the year as a whole is expected to reach 4.2 percent, leading among the Four Asian Tigers. Domestic investment is soaring, having exceeded NT$5 trillion, and inflation is gradually stabilizing. Export orders from January to November totaled US$536.6 billion, up 3.7 percent from the same period in 2023. And compared over the same period, exports saw a 9.9 percent increase, reaching US$431.5 billion. Recent surveys also show that in 2024, the average increase in salaries at companies was higher than that in 2023. Additionally, over 90 percent of companies plan to raise salaries this year, which is an eight-year high. All signs indicate that Taiwan’s economic climate continues to recover, and that our economy is growing steadily. Our overall economic performance is impressive; still, we must continue to pay attention to the impact on Taiwan’s industries from the changing geopolitical landscape, uncertainties in the global economic environment, and dumping by the “red supply chain.” For a nation, all sectors and professions are equally important; only when all our industries are strong can Taiwan be strong as a nation. Our micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are the lifeblood of Taiwan, and the development of our various industrial parks has given Taiwan the impetus for our prosperity. We must carry the spirit of “Made in Taiwan” forward, bringing it to ever greater heights. Thus, beyond just developing our high-tech industry, our Executive Yuan has already proposed a solution that will help traditional industries and MSMEs comprehensively adopt technology applications, engage in the digital and net-zero twin transition, and develop channels, all for better operational structures and higher productivity. Taiwan must continue enhancing its economic resilience. In recent years, Taiwan has significantly increased its investments in the US, Japan, Europe, and the New Southbound countries, and such investment has already surpassed investment in China. This indicates that our efforts in diversifying markets and reducing reliance on any single market are working. Moving forward, we must keep providing assistance so that Taiwan industries can expand their global presence and market internationally from a solid base here in Taiwan. At the same time, Taiwan must use democracy to promote economic growth with the rest of the world. We must leverage our strengths in the semiconductor and AI industries. We must link with democratic countries so that we can together enhance the resilience of supply chains for global democracies. And through international cooperation across many sectors, such as UAVs, low-orbit communications satellites, robots, military, security and surveillance, or biopharmaceuticals, renewable energy technology, new agriculture, and the circular economy, we must keep abreast of the latest cutting-edge technology and promote diverse development. This approach will help Taiwan remain a leader in advancing global democratic supply chains, ensuring their security and stability. Third, we must continue working toward a Balanced Taiwan and generational justice, ensuring that the fruits of our economic growth can be enjoyed by all our people. Democracy means the people have the final say. Our nation belongs to all 23 million of us, without regard for ethnic group, generation, political party, or whether we live in urban or rural areas. In this new year, we must continue to pursue policies that promote the well-being of the nation and the people. But to that end, the central government needs adequate financial resources to ensure that it can enact each of these measures. Therefore, I hope that the ruling and opposition parties can each soberly reconsider the amendments to the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures and find a path forward that ensures the lasting peace and stability of our country. For nine consecutive years, the minimum wage has continued to rise. Effective today, the minimum monthly salary is being raised from NT$27,470 to NT$28,590, and the hourly salary from NT$183 to NT$190. We hope by raising the pay for military personnel, civil servants, and educators for two consecutive years, coupled with benefits through wage increases and tax reductions, that private businesses will also raise wages, allowing all our people to enjoy the fruits of our economic growth. I know that everyone wants to pay lower taxes and rent. This year, we will continue to promote tax reductions. For example, unmarried individuals with an annual income of NT$446,000 or less can be exempt from paying income tax. Dual-income families with an annual income of NT$892,000 or less and dual-income families with two children aged six or younger with an annual income of NT$1,461,000 or less are also exempt from paying income tax. Additionally, the number of rent-subsidized housing units will also be increased, from 500,000 to 750,000 units, helping lighten the load for everyone. This year, the age eligibility for claiming Culture Points has been lowered from 16 to 13 years, so that now young people aged between 13 and 22 can receive government support for experiencing more in the arts. Also, our Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative is about to take effect, which will help more young people in Taiwan realize their dreams by taking part in education and exchange activities in many places around the world. We are also in the process of establishing a sports ministry to help young athletes achieve their dreams on the field, court, and beyond. The ministry will also be active in developing various sports industries and bringing sports and athletics more into the lives of the people, making our people healthier as a result. This year, as Taiwan becomes a “super-aged society,” we will launch our Long-term Care 3.0 Plan to provide better all-around care for our seniors. And we will expand the scope of cancer screening eligibility and services, all aimed at creating a Healthy Taiwan. In addition, Taiwan will officially begin collecting fees for its carbon fee system today. This brings us closer in line with global practices and helps us along the path to our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. We will also continue on the path to achieving a Balanced Taiwan. Last month, the Executive Yuan launched the Trillion NT Dollar Investment National Development Plan and its six major regional flagship projects. Both of these initiatives will continue to expand the investment in our public infrastructure and the development of local specialty industries, narrowing urban-rural and wealth gaps so that all our people can live and work in peace and happiness. My fellow citizens, today’s Taiwan is receiving international recognition for its performance in many areas, among them democracy, technology, and economy. This tells us that national development is moving in the right direction. In this new year, Taiwan must be united, and we must continue on the right course. We hope that everyone in the central and local governments, regardless of party, can work hard together to ensure that national policies are successfully implemented, with the people’s well-being as our top priority. This will allow Taiwan sure footing as it strides forward toward ever greater achievements. In this new year, we have many more brilliant stories of Taiwan to share with the world, inspiring all Taiwanese, both here and around the world, to cheer time and again for the glory of Taiwan. Taiwan will keep going strong. And we will keep walking tall as we enter the new global landscape. Thank you.

Details 2025-01-01 President Lai delivers 2024 National Day Address President Lai Ching-te on the morning of October 10 attended the ROC’s 113th Double Tenth National Day Celebration in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office Building, and delivered an address titled “Taiwan Together for Our Shared Dream.” A translation of the president’s address follows: National Day Celebration Chairperson Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Teo and Madame Tausaga Teo, heads of delegations from diplomatic allies and friendly nations, distinguished guests from home and abroad, and my fellow citizens here in person and watching on TV or online: Good morning. Today, we gather together to celebrate the birthday of the Republic of China, praise the beautiful Taiwan of today, and usher in the better Taiwan for tomorrow. One hundred and thirteen years ago, a group of people full of ideals and aspirations rose in revolt and overthrew the imperial regime. Their dream was to establish a democratic republic of the people, to be governed by the people and for the people. Their ideal was to create a nation of freedom, equality, and benevolence. However, the dream of democracy was engulfed in the raging flames of war. The ideal of freedom had for long eroded under authoritarian rule. But we will never forget the Battle of Guningtou 75 years ago, or the August 23 Artillery Battle 66 years ago. Though we arrived on this land at different times and belonged to different communities, we defended Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. We defended the Republic of China. We will never forget the Kaohsiung Incident 45 years ago, or wave after wave of democracy movements. Again and again, people who carried the dream of democracy and the ideal of freedom, through valiant sacrifice and devotion, gave their lives to open the door to democracy. Over more than a century, the people’s desire to master their own destiny has finally been fulfilled. My fellow citizens, though the Republic of China was driven out of the international community, the people of Taiwan have never exiled themselves. On this land, the people of Taiwan toil and labor, but when our friends face natural disasters or an unprecedented pandemic, we do not hesitate to extend a helping hand. “Taiwan Can Help” is not just a slogan. It is a movement by the people of Taiwan to cherish peace and do good for others. In the past, our people, going out into the world equipped with only a briefcase, sparked Taiwan’s economic achievements. Now, Taiwan’s chip technology drives the whole world, and has become a global force for prosperity and development. The people of Taiwan are diverse, and they are fearless. Our own Nymphia Wind is a queen on the world stage. The people of Taiwan are truly courageous. Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), a daughter of Taiwan, is a queen of the boxing world. At 17 years old, Taiwan’s own Tsai Yun-rong (蔡昀融) put steady hands to work and won first place for woodwork in a global skills competition. Chen Sz-yuan (陳思源), at 20, took first for refrigeration and air conditioning, using the skills passed down by his father. A new generation of “Made in Taiwan” youth is putting a new shine on an old label. I want to thank generation after generation of fellow citizens for coming together and staying together through thick and thin. The Republic of China has already put down roots in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. And the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan. The 23 million people of Taiwan, now more than ever, must reach out our branches to embrace the future. My fellow citizens, we have overcome challenge after challenge. All along, the Republic of China has shown steadfast resolve; and all along, the people of Taiwan have shown unwavering tenacity. We fully understand that our views are not all the same, but we have always been willing to accept one another. We fully understand that we have differences in opinion, but we have always been willing to keep moving forward hand in hand. This is how the Republic of China Taiwan became what it is today. As president, my mission is to ensure that our nation endures and progresses, and to unite the 23 million people of Taiwan. I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty. It is also my mission to safeguard the lives and property of the public, firmly carry out our Four Pillars of Peace action plan, strengthen national defense, stand side by side with democratic countries, jointly demonstrate the strength of deterrence, and ensure peace through strength, so that all generations can lead good lives. All the more, my mission is to care for the lives and livelihoods of the 23 million people of Taiwan, actively develop our economy, and expand investment in social care. I must also ensure that the fruits of our economic growth can be enjoyed by all our people. However, Taiwan faces relentless challenges, and the world’s challenges are just as much our own. The world must achieve sustainable development as we grapple with global climate change. Sudden outbreaks of infectious diseases impact human lives and health around the globe. And expanding authoritarianism is posing a host of challenges to the rules-based international order, threatening our hard-won free and democratic way of life. For these reasons, I have established three committees at the Presidential Office: the National Climate Change Committee, the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee, and the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee. These committees are interrelated, and they are closely connected by the theme of national resilience. We intend to build up a more resilient Taiwan, proactively deal with challenges, and bring Taiwan into deeper cooperation with the international community. We must strengthen Taiwan’s ability to adapt to the risks associated with extreme weather, continue promoting our second energy transition, and ensure a stable power supply. We must steadily advance toward our goal of net-zero transition by 2050 through the development of more forms of green energy, deep energy saving, and advanced energy storage. In terms of health, we must effectively fight the spread of global infectious diseases, and raise the population’s average life expectancy while reducing time spent living with illness or disability. We must achieve health equality so that people are healthy, the nation is stronger, and so that the world embraces Taiwan. Finally, we must strengthen resilience throughout Taiwan in national defense, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention, and democracy. As the people of Taiwan become more united, our nation grows more stable. As our society becomes better prepared, our nation grows more secure, and there is also greater peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is resolved in our commitment to upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and achieving global security and prosperity. We are willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combatting infectious diseases, and maintaining regional security to pursue peace and mutual prosperity for the well-being of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. For a long time now, countries around the world have supported China, invested in China, and assisted China in joining the World Trade Organization, thereby promoting China’s economic development and enhancing its national strength. This was done out of the hope that China would join the rest of the world in making global contributions, that internally it would place importance on the livelihoods of the people, and that externally it would maintain peace. As we stand here today, international tensions are on the rise, and each day countless innocents are suffering injuries or losing their lives in conflict. We hope that China will live up to the expectations of the international community, that it will apply its influence and work with other countries toward ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. And we hope that it will take up its international responsibilities and, along with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security, and prosperity of the region and the globe. In an era when the international landscape is becoming increasingly chaotic, Taiwan will become more calm, more confident, and stronger; it will become a force for regional peace, stability, and prosperity. I believe that a stronger democratic Taiwan is not only the ideal of our 23 million people, but also the expectation of the international community. We will continue to make Taiwan stronger and promote cross-sector economic development. Taiwan’s economic strength is no “miracle”; it is the result of the joint efforts of all the people of Taiwan. We must strive for an innovative economy, a balanced Taiwan, and inclusive growth; we must stay on top of changes in global trends, and continue to remain a key player in supply chains for global democracies. Going forward, in addition to our 5+2 innovative industries plan and Six Core Strategic Industries policy, we will more vigorously develop Taiwan’s Five Trusted Industry Sectors, namely semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications, and help expand their global presence. We will also promote the transformation and development of medium, small, and micro enterprises and help them develop their international markets. My fellow citizens, we will continue working to achieve a Taiwan that is balanced across all its regions. In the central government’s proposed general budget plan for next year, general grants for local governments and general centrally funded tax revenues increased significantly, by NT$89.5 billion, reaching a total of NT$724.1 billion, a record high. And our budget for flood control will be raised by NT$15.9 billion from this year, bringing the total to NT$55.1 billion. This will help municipalities across the country in addressing the challenges of extreme weather. We will also expedite improvements to the safety of our national road network and create a human-friendly transportation environment. Furthermore, we will improve our mass rapid transit network and connect the greater Taipei area comprising Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan. We will roll out the new Silicon Valley plan for Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli to form a central technology cluster connecting the north with the south and launch the Smart Technology Southern Industrial Ecosystem Development Plan. We will accelerate promotion of safety in our eastern transportation network so that locals can go home on safer roads. We will also enhance basic infrastructure in the outlying island areas to raise the quality of life for locals and increase their capacity for tourism. My fellow citizens, we must all the more ensure the well-being of our people across the generations. To our young parents, we will continue to promote version 2.0 of our national childcare policy for ages 0–6. We are going even further by already increasing childcare subsidies, and we will also enhance the quality of preschool services. Children are the future of our country, and the government has the responsibility to help take care of them. To our young students, we will continue to provide free tuition for students of high schools and vocational high schools, and we will also continue to subsidize tuition for students of private junior colleges, colleges, and universities. And we are taking that a step further by establishing the Ten-Billion-Dollar Youth Overseas Dream Fund. Young people have dreams, and the government has the responsibility to help youth realize those dreams. To our young adults and those in the prime of life, next year, the minimum wage will once again be raised, and the number of rent-subsidized housing units will be increased. We will expand investment in society and provide more support across life, work, housing, and health, and support for the young and old. Raising a family is hard work, and the government has a responsibility to help lighten the load. To our senior citizens all around Taiwan, next year, Taiwan will become a “super-aged society.” In advance, we will launch our Long-term Care 3.0 Plan and gradually implement the 888 Program for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. We will also establish a NT$10 billion fund for new cancer drugs and advance the Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan. We will build a stronger social safety net and provide enhanced care for the disadvantaged. And we will bring mental health support to people of all ages, including the young and middle-aged, to truly achieve care for all people of all ages throughout the whole of our society. I am deeply aware that what everyone cares about the most is the pressure of high housing prices, and that what they most detest is rampant fraud. I give the people my promise that our administration will not shirk these issues; even if it offends certain groups, we will address them no matter the price. We will redouble our efforts to combat fraud and fight housing speculation. We will expand care for renters and strike a balance with the needs of people looking to change homes. We will walk together, continuing down the path toward achieving housing justice. We have with us today former President Chen Shui-bian, former President Tsai Ing-wen, and leaders from different political parties. I want to thank all of you for attending. Your presence represents the strength our nation has built up over generations, as well as the values and significance of Taiwan’s diverse democracy. Our nation must become more united, and our society must grow more stable. I also want to thank Legislative Yuan President Han and Premier Cho for recently initiating cooperation among the ruling and opposition parties to facilitate discussion among the ruling and opposition party caucuses. In democratic countries, political parties internally promote the nation’s progress through competition, and externally they unite to work toward achieving national interests. No matter our political party, no matter our political stances, national interests come before the interests of parties, and the interests of parties can never take precedence over the interests of the people. And this is precisely the spirit upheld by those who sacrificed, who gave everything they had, in order to establish the Republic of China. This is the lesson we take from our predecessors who, generation upon generation, overcame authoritarianism, and sacrificed and devoted themselves to the pursuit of democracy. That is precisely why, regardless of party affiliation or regardless of our differences, we are gathered here today. Regardless of what name we choose to call our nation – the Republic of China; Taiwan; or the Republic of China Taiwan – we must all share common convictions: Our determination to defend our national sovereignty remains unchanged. Our efforts to maintain the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait remain unchanged. Our commitment to hoping for parity and dignity, and healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges between the two sides of the strait remains unchanged. Our determination, from one generation to the next, to protect our free and democratic way of life remains unchanged. I believe this is the dream that Taiwan’s 23 million people all share; it is also the shared ideal that Taiwanese society and the international community hold. The stronger the commitment of the Taiwanese people, the greater the tenacity of democracy around the world. The greater the tenacity of the Taiwanese people, the stronger the commitment of democracy around the world. Let’s keep going, Republic of China! Let’s keep going, Taiwan! Regardless of our differences, let’s keep going forward! Thank you.

Details 2025-01-01 President Lai’s remarks on legislative amendments On the morning of June 24, President Lai Ching-te delivered his remarks on recent legislative amendments. In remarks, President Lai emphasized opposition to an expansion of legislative power, not legislative reforms, and said that the legislature should naturally engage in reforms, but refrain from an excessive expansion of power, adding that any proposal for legislative reform should remain legal and constitutional. Particularly, the president said, the investigative powers of the Legislative Yuan should not infringe upon the powers of the judiciary or the Control Yuan, and more importantly, they must not infringe upon people’s basic rights, including the right to privacy, trade secrets, and the freedom to withhold expression. Therefore, on the basis of safeguarding the constitutional order and protecting the rights of the people, the president stated that he will petition the Constitutional Court for a constitutional interpretation, as well as petition for a preliminary injunction. Emphasizing that the president’s role is as a guardian of democratic and constitutional governance, President Lai said that given that there are concerns about the recent amendments being unconstitutional, concerns that they confound constitutional provisions on the separation of powers and those on checks and balances, it is incumbent upon him to perform his duties as president and take action. Today, he said, he has decided to petition the Constitutional Court for a constitutional interpretation to rule on the constitutionality and legitimacy of the recent amendments. Stating that this approach is responsible to our nation and to our history and actually reflects the expectations of the people, the president expressed his hope that all of our fellow citizens can work together to safeguard our constitutional system and more deeply entrench our democracy, allowing for the sustainable development of Taiwan’s democracy. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: One month ago, I was sworn in as president, taking an oath before the people to observe the Constitution and faithfully perform my duties. Therefore, following the legislature’s passing of amendments to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan’s Power and to the Criminal Code, earlier this morning, I signed these amendments into law in accordance with the Constitution, and will promulgate the bills today. However, aside from the deliberative process over the amendments raising pronounced concerns from the public, the contents of the bills also risk compromising the constitutional principle of separation of powers, as well as that of checks and balances. A moment ago, Attorney Hong Wei-sheng (洪偉勝) explained our reasons for seeking to petition for a constitutional interpretation. I would like to share with our fellow citizens that it is the responsibility and mission of the president to safeguard our free and democratic constitutional system and protect the rights of the people. In a free and democratic constitutional system, core principles include separation of powers, checks and balances, and the protection of human rights. Separation of powers should be based on the Constitution, with the branches working independently while respecting one another. Regarding checks and balances, branches should function according to their institutional design to ensure constitutionally responsible government. Therefore, I must emphasize that we are opposing an expansion of legislative power, not legislative reforms. The legislature should naturally engage in reforms, but refrain from an excessive expansion of power. Any proposal for legislative reform should remain legal and constitutional. Particularly, the investigative powers of the Legislative Yuan should not infringe upon the powers of the judiciary or the Control Yuan. More importantly, they must not infringe upon people’s basic rights, including the right to privacy, trade secrets, and the freedom to withhold expression. Therefore, on the basis of safeguarding the constitutional order and protecting the rights of the people, I will petition the Constitutional Court for a constitutional interpretation, as well as petition for a preliminary injunction. On the issue of the president giving an address on the state of the nation at the Legislative Yuan, there are already existing regulations in place in the Constitution and the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan’s Power. During legislative sessions, the legislature may invite the president to give a state of the nation address on national security and major policies. I have previously said that on the condition of legal and constitutional procedures, I am willing to deliver a state of the nation address at the Legislative Yuan. However, recent amendments passed by the legislature redefine the president’s address on the state of the nation as compulsory and require that the address be followed with an on-the-spot question and answer session, in an attempt to change the design of responsible government in the Constitution. This disrupts the institution of the Executive Yuan being responsible to the Legislative Yuan, leading to concerns about an overreaching expansion of the power originally bestowed to legislators by the Constitution. As president, I will not impose my personal opinions on the constitutional order; nor will I place my personal interests before national interests. As a physician, I deeply understand that any diagnosis should be made with care. When performing organ transplants, the physician must carefully evaluate and match various attributes, such as blood type, physical constitution, and other conditions. The same principles for treating illness hold true for governing a country. Institutional or legal transplants performed in the absence of careful evaluation or discussion could lead to negative outcomes for the nation’s constitutional governance and the protection of the people’s rights. We must address these issues seriously. Every law has far-reaching impact on our nation, our society, and the next generation. The president’s role is as a guardian of democratic and constitutional governance. Given that there are concerns about the recent amendments being unconstitutional, concerns that they confound constitutional provisions on the separation of powers and those on checks and balances, it is incumbent upon me to perform my duties as president and take action. Today, I have decided to petition the Constitutional Court for a constitutional interpretation to rule on the constitutionality and legitimacy of the recent amendments. This approach is responsible to our nation and to our history and actually reflects the expectations of the people. The Constitution stands as the supreme legal basis of our nation, and the Constitutional Court is the highest judicial organ that works to maintain the constitutional order and protect the rights of citizens. As to the interpretation, ruling and opposition parties must respect and accept the results, no matter what they turn out to be. And we also hope that the public will be able to support the results. In the coming days, as this process of constitutional interpretation unfolds, there will be much discussion and debate among the public. I am confident that this will be a reaffirmation, by Taiwanese society, of our democratic and constitutional governance, and that it will make our democratic society even more mature. For democracy to be even more deeply entrenched, it needs defending, and it needs dialogue. And the historic moment to defend the constitutional structure of free democracy is now. I hope that all of my fellow citizens can work together to safeguard our constitutional system and more deeply entrench our democracy, allowing for the sustainable development of Taiwan’s democracy. Thank you. Also in attendance were Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Xavier Chang (張惇涵), and agent ad litem Attorney Hong.

Details 2025-01-01 President Lai holds press conference to mark first month in office On the morning of June 19, President Lai Ching-te held a press conference marking his first month in office titled “Building Trust through Policy Initiatives: A New Taiwan for an Era of Innovation” to announce the establishment of three committees at the Presidential Office: the National Climate Change Committee, Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, and Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. In remarks, President Lai noted that the goal of the committees is to develop national strategies, engage in dialogue with civil society, deepen cooperation with the international community, and take action for Taiwan’s future. President Lai said he believes that as we actively pursue the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 and participate in global security cooperation, our people will be healthier and our nation stronger, emphasizing that as Taiwan embraces the world, the world also embraces Taiwan. He stated that we are determined and confident as we guide our nation toward a better future, making the Taiwan of the world an even better place that will continue to contribute to the global community. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: As I am about to reach a full month in office as president, I am here today to announce the establishment of three committees at the Presidential Office. The goal of these committees is to develop national strategies, engage in dialogue with civil society, deepen cooperation with the international community, and take action for Taiwan’s future. Taiwan occupies a strategic position on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes; we play a crucial role on the frontline of the democratic world; our advanced supply chains hold the key to the next generation of technological development. The Taiwan of today is a Taiwan of the world. Anything that happens to Taiwan could send ripples through the entire globe. Therefore, Taiwan’s issues are international issues, and international issues are Taiwan’s issues. Today, climate change, social resilience, and the promotion of health are three major issues that receive international attention; they also create the largest impact on our citizens. In response to these challenges, as well as for further cooperation with other countries, I have decided to establish three committees at the Presidential Office, with myself as the convenor. These committees aim to consolidate forces from government and civil society, to provide effective solutions for our country and for the world. First of all, the impact of climate change and extreme weather events is definitely the largest challenge that humanity faces. In 2022, an annual report from the United Nations pointed out that without proactive measures, average surface temperatures could rise by 2.8 degrees Celsius before the end of the century. And in 2023, we already witnessed the hottest summer in recorded history. The UN has warned that the issue is not only global warming, but that we have rather already entered an era of global boiling. The World Meteorological Organization has also recorded that Asia is a region heavily struck by climate-related disasters. We must face the pressing problems of climate breakdown, and the nations of the world must work together. In response to global climate change, we must address these issues faster, stronger, and more proactively. Whether it is neighboring Japan or Korea, or other advanced democracies such as the United States, many countries have established agencies to address climate change at the level of the president or prime minister, with the goal of adopting proactive measures. Therefore, I will establish a National Climate Change Committee, with Executive Yuan Vice President Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), Academia Sinica President James C. Liao (廖俊智), and Pegatron Corporation Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) as deputy convenors. The committee will promote climate governance from a national perspective and further transnational cooperation. Taiwan must not only continue to promote energy transition, but also put into practice the twin green and digital transition, as well as a just transition. We aim to realize a net-zero pathway, build a sustainable green lifestyle and green finance, and enhance environmental resilience to foster a sustainable homeland. I must also emphasize that transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 is no longer just an idealistic proposal, but an inevitable future. This path is extremely challenging, so we must face reality and rally the entire nation to strive together. We need a more comprehensive strategy to guide businesses and the public, implementing changes in energy, industry, finance, and daily life. Secondly, in the face of severe disasters caused by earthquakes and climate change, Taiwan must accelerate its efforts to strengthen the resilience of our entire society. The world is watching how Taiwan can demonstrate strong resilience in defending itself and deter the ambitions that seek to disrupt regional peace and stability. Only when our entire society possesses a strong will for self-defense and an unwavering confidence in ourselves can Taiwan effectively respond to various disasters and risks and grow stronger. Just days ago, the G7 leaders issued a communiqué, reaffirming that “maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity.” This means that as the resilience of Taiwanese society is strengthened, Taiwan’s security is enhanced; and as Taiwan’s security is strengthened, we also enhance global security and prosperity. Therefore, I will establish the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, with Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安), and National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) serving as deputy conveners. By thinking ahead and being prepared, we aim to make Taiwan stronger and instill greater confidence in our people. In times of national emergency or natural disaster, both the government and society will be able to maintain normal operations. We need to expand the training and utilization of civilian forces, enhance material preparation and critical supply distribution systems, and strengthen energy and critical infrastructure security. We must improve social welfare and medical networks, as well as evacuation facilities, ensuring the safety of information, transportation, and financial networks. We need to conduct a comprehensive review and propose solutions to problems, strengthening our resilience in national defense, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention, and democracy. Our goal is to build a stronger and more robust democratic society where we not only safeguard national security, but also maintain regional peace and stability. Finally, I will establish the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee to address the challenges of the post-pandemic era. In recent years, major challenges threatening our citizens include antibiotic-resistant superbugs, transnational diseases of unknown origin, and cancer, which is the leading cause of death among the Taiwanese population. Our vision for creating a Healthy Taiwan is to enable people to live long and healthy lives. Dr. Chen Jyh-hong (陳志鴻), convener of the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Alliance, President Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry, and Minister without Portfolio Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the Executive Yuan will serve as deputy conveners for the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. We aim to advance the Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan through a health charter. We will improve the employment environment to attract and retain talent. We will optimize the National Health Insurance system for sustainable operation. We are committed to promoting holistic healthcare models and accelerating the application of smart healthcare technologies. Furthermore, we will establish a NT$10 billion fund for new cancer drugs, fully advancing our national plan for cancer prevention and treatment. I have never forgotten my mission as a doctor. I hope to gradually build a Taiwan where the number of years that people live with illness or disability is reduced, and that spent in health is increased. In the future, we must take action to promote healthy living for all, enhance lifelong care, and align Taiwan with sustainable health development around the globe. We must also look toward international cooperation to foster global solidarity in the post-pandemic era. These three committees not only signify unity and collaboration within the current administration and across ministries, but also embody a spirit of interdepartmental, cross-disciplinary, and public-private sector cooperation. These three committees will convene quarterly meetings. We will establish efficient communication platforms to foster social consensus and actively translate our goals into action. By harnessing the strengths of industry, government, academia, research institutions, and civil society sectors, we can effectively address global issues, making Taiwan’s strategies a global solution. In today’s interconnected world, every step Taiwan takes forward is a step forward for the world. Taiwan has capability, technology, and experience to share with the global community. According to last year’s rankings from the Economist Intelligence Unit and this year’s report from the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society, Taiwan is recognized as the most democratic and charitable country in Asia. Our achievements in democracy and our actions as a force for good have received international recognition. I believe that as we actively pursue the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050 and participate in global security cooperation, our people will be healthier and our nation stronger. As Taiwan embraces the world, the world also embraces Taiwan. I also want to emphasize that addressing these global issues and challenges requires significant effort and long-term investment of resources to yield results. If we do not start taking action today, we will fall behind tomorrow. So, the time for action is now. Today, the government shoulders its responsibility and leads by example. We are determined and confident as we guide our nation toward a better future, making the Taiwan of the world an even better place that will continue to contribute to the global community. Thank you. Also in attendance were Vice President Hsiao, Secretary-General Pan, NSC Secretary-General Wu, and Deputy Secretary-General to the President Xavier Chang (張惇涵).

Details 2025-01-01 President Lai interviewed by Time magazine In a recent interview with Time magazine, President Lai Ching-te responded to questions regarding diplomacy, cross-strait relations, the semiconductor industry, and Taiwan’s domestic economic development. Following is the text of the questions and the president’s responses: Q: Thank you so much for sparing us the time today and congratulations on your election victory. How are you settling into the new job? I know you’ve just moved one level down from where you were previously, but I hope that your access to bubble tea has not been adversely impacted by the new job. President Lai: My interest in bubble tea has not changed. The transition into my new job has also been steady, having just moved from the fourth to the third floor. I had previously served as a legislator, premier, and was vice president for four years, so I have a clear understanding about national policies and the direction of former President Tsai Ing-wen’s past governance. So far, it has been very smooth. Thank you. Q: Obviously you’ve had four months now since your election victory to prepare for this role. How have you spent that time and what advice has [former] President Tsai given you about taking the most important job in Taiwan? President Lai: Over the past four months, the most important task was the transition process with former President Tsai. This included foreign affairs, national defense, cross-strait affairs, and key domestic issues. Some of this took place in meetings at the Presidential Office and some at military facilities and different government agencies. I also worked to assemble a cabinet, inviting Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) to be premier. Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) was invited to serve as vice premier, and former National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) as secretary-general of the Executive Yuan. Premier Cho has invited people based on talent across political affiliations to form the cabinet. So far, the public response has been positive. As for advice and encouragement from former President Tsai, she emphasized to me that the president’s job is to safeguard the country and uphold the constitutional system of freedom and democracy. Second, we must listen to public opinion and take care of the people. Third, faced with difficult challenges, we should collectively discuss a course of action forward. This way there will be less headwind. Q: Speaking of headwinds, it was just 48 hours after your election victory that Beijing announced that one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, Nauru, was now going to switch recognition to Beijing. This seems to be quite a clear signal to you before you’d even stepped into office or made any policy decisions or anything. How concerned are you by Taiwan’s dwindling recognition on the world stage? President Lai: We cooperate with our diplomatic allies in a sincere way, holding to the principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity. We cherish our friendships with our diplomatic allies and thank them for voicing support for Taiwan in the international community, as well as creating greater international space for us. We also greatly value the cooperation projects we have with our diplomatic allies because these help the people of both countries. Taiwan has always held firm to these principles, regardless of which political party is in power. In the case that our diplomatic allies decide to switch allegiances to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), while we wish them well, such harmful actions by the PRC will not affect Taiwan’s status as a beacon of freedom and a bastion of democracy in the world. So, [on this issue of recognition], we are not deeply worried. Q: You chose and invited Bi-khim Hsiao to be your vice president and she left Washington, DC, where she was serving as your de facto ambassador to the US. Does that signify that US-Taiwan relations are going to take on newfound importance for your administration? President Lai: During Vice President Hsiao’s term as ambassador to the United States, she performed exceedingly well. Taiwanese society has recognized her as amongst the very best within our ambassadors to the US. The international community, including the US, has also recognized her outstanding performance. Now as vice president, she can support the new administration in furthering trusted channels with the US, which will help advance our bilateral cooperation. With Bi-khim’s support, we will engage in more substantive cooperation on national security and defense, the economy, and other substantive exchanges. I trust that we will make much progress, as Bi-khim has been instrumental in bridging Taiwan together with the US. Q: In your inauguration speech, you called for resumption of cross-strait dialogue, trade, and educational exchanges but caveated that on dignity and equivalence. What exactly do you mean by dignity and equivalence with the PRC? President Lai: First, the PRC should recognize that the Republic of China (ROC) exists. They should be sincere in building exchanges and cooperation with the popularly elected and legitimate government of Taiwan. Second, each issue should be mutually beneficial and reciprocal. For example, if Taiwan allows tourists to go to China, they should allow tourists to visit Taiwan. And if we let our students go to China, their students should be allowed to come here. Third, as we conduct exchanges and cooperate with each other, we should share a common conviction to enhance the well-being of people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, working toward an objective of peace and mutual prosperity. Q: Also, in your speech, you said that the ROC and the PRC are not subservient to each other. That obviously provoked a reaction from Beijing. We saw the military drills but also some of your political opponents here have said that this undermines the strategic ambiguity which has been the bedrock of peace and stability. How do you counter that? Do you think that you were unnecessarily provocative in hindsight? President Lai: What I said was the truth. Moreover, I was not the first person to express this truth. My intention was not to provoke. During her 2021 National Day Address, former President Tsai said as part of her Four Commitments that the ROC and PRC should not be subordinate to each other. Former President Ma Ying-jeou had also once said the ROC is a sovereign and independent state and that neither side of the strait is subordinate to the other. Third, I stated this in accordance with Articles 2 and 3 of the ROC Constitution, given that in Taiwan we have had our own citizens, land, sovereignty, and government for decades. According to international law, we are already a sovereign and independent country. My goal is to bring the people of Taiwan together. Q: In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing and met with Xi Jinping. From diplomatic sources, he became quite animated when discussing the status of Taiwan and US support for Taiwan. Do you worry that President Xi is becoming emboldened and impatient about resolving the so-called Taiwan issue? President Lai: Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are indispensable elements of global peace and prosperity. In my inaugural address, I told the international community that I would uphold former President Tsai’s Four Commitments. We will neither yield nor provoke. We will maintain the status quo and fulfill our responsibilities. I also urge President Xi to understand that conflict in the Taiwan Strait and disruptions to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region will not be accepted by the international community. I invite President Xi to jointly shoulder with us the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability, building regional prosperity, and advancing world peace. Q: Since we last spoke, China’s economic problems continue to mount. Do you feel that this makes Taiwan more vulnerable, or is this an opportunity for further engagement for mutual benefit? President Lai: I have always believed that a stable China leads to a safer Taiwan. A prosperous Taiwan can also bring about progress in China. Therefore, I do not wish to see growing difficulties in China’s economy or its society become more unstable. Indeed, economic relations between Taiwan and China are the result of divisions of labor within global supply chains. In the past, China was the world’s factory as well as the world’s market. Many countries, including Taiwan, invested in manufacturing in China and sold products manufactured at home via China to the entire world. But today things have changed because China’s business environment has worsened. China has placed ever stricter controls on the free market. They have adopted a policy of placing state-owned businesses first, at the expense of the private sector. China’s intellectual property rights protection has also long fallen short of international expectations. In addition, China’s military expansionism in the East and South China Seas has impacted regional peace and stability. This is why capital investment from Taiwan and other countries is no longer heading to China at the pace it was in the past. Taiwanese companies have pulled out of China’s manufacturing sector en masse, favoring countries in the Indo-Pacific – including Japan – the US, and Europe. In 2010, investments in China accounted for 83.8 percent of Taiwan’s total foreign investment, meaning that for every NT$100, NT$83.8 was invested in China. During the same period of time, over half of Taiwan’s foreign trade was dependent on China. Parts and equipment produced in Taiwan were sent to China for assembly or used in the production of other goods, and then the finished products were sold internationally. Last year, investment in China accounted for only 11.4 percent of Taiwan’s total foreign investment, dropping from 83.8 percent. Taiwan’s foreign trade with China also fell from its previous high of over 50 percent, totaling 35.5 percent in 2023. Despite this, Taiwan’s economic growth rate has averaged 3.15 percent over the past eight years – ranking first among the Four Asian Tigers. During former President Tsai’s eight-year term, the stock market grew by 155.5 percent and its value increased 1.8-fold. When former President Tsai first assumed office, the stock market was a little over 8,000 points; it has now surpassed 20,000 points. In other words, even as China’s economy has continued to decline, Taiwan’s economy has continued to grow and has not been affected by China. Taiwan’s new government is willing to assist China and advance peace and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait. Q: Obviously Taiwan is central to global supply chains when it comes to semiconductors, producing 90 percent of the most advanced chips, but US export restrictions are preventing those chips from going to China. You mentioned that Taiwanese investment in China is plummeting. At the same time, Taiwan companies like TSMC are benefiting from billions of dollars from the US Chips Act. Do you fear that key players in Taiwan’s business industrial base moving closer to the US and being kept apart from China is increasing the risk of conflict? President Lai: In this era of smart technologies, semiconductors have become crucial industrial products. In the future, if all aspects of life – including food, clothing, housing, and transportation – are to be technologically advanced and intelligent, semiconductors will be indispensable. The industry runs on a global division of labor. From research and development, design, manufacturing, raw materials, and equipment, it is a worldwide industrial chain. Taiwan is involved in integrated circuit design, wafer manufacturing, and end-of-line packaging and testing, but raw materials are distributed across other countries. For example, components, equipment, and technology are sourced from the US, Japan, and the Netherlands. As we can see, this is an industry with a global division of labor. Although Taiwan has an advantage in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan also has a responsibility to promote global prosperity and development. Consequently, if semiconductor companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), decide to expand in the US, Japan, Europe, or other countries consistent with their own business interests, the government will respect their decisions. Geopolitical changes will continue to impact the distribution of semiconductor companies. Given that the restructuring of global supply chains is not specific to any single country, I do not believe that this will increase the risk of conflict. Q: Your only trip to China was in 2014 when you were serving as mayor of Tainan. I understand that you had some quite open and frank discussions with students in Shanghai about Taiwanese aspirations for independence. What did you learn from that interaction? President Lai: In 2014, I visited Shanghai because the Tainan City government organized a traveling art exhibition to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Chen Cheng-po’s (陳澄波) birth. During my interactions with the Shanghai municipal government and Fudan University, I made it clear that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek common ground and set aside differences. Through exchanges and cooperation, we should promote mutual understanding, empathy, reconciliation, and peaceful development. Q: You won the election with over 40 percent of the vote, but the DPP lost control of the legislature, and so you need to work across the aisle with opposition parties to get your domestic agenda across. It’s not been a very harmonious time in the Legislative Yuan at the moment. We’ve seen brawls and a lot of sniping over the new bill to increase scrutiny of the executive branch. How confident are you that you can overcome these differences to have a constructive relationship with the opposition parties? President Lai: I remain fully confident about the future development of Taiwan. This is because of our democracy. After decades of collective effort, as well as the numerous sacrifices and contributions of many people, the vitality and values of democracy are deeply imbued within the Taiwanese people. These democratic values are an important foundation as I promote future national policy priorities. In my inaugural address, I mentioned that a divided legislature is the will of the people. This provides an opportunity for each party to share their ideas and jointly bear the responsibility of serving the nation. At the same time, if any one party does not live up to public expectations, I trust that people will respond accordingly so that the country can still move forward. In my address, I also pointed out that Taiwan will continue to move in the direction of democracy, peace, and prosperity, linking us with the international community. I will pursue policies that further entrench Taiwan’s democracy, maintain regional peace, and allow Taiwan to engage with the international community to enhance global prosperity and development. This roadmap will benefit both our country and its people. I do not think opposition parties will strongly oppose bills related to this roadmap. Q: Some of your DPP colleagues have pointed out that 17 KMT lawmakers went to China recently and met with Wang Huning, and they have openly accused the KMT of being a fifth column for the CCP in trying to disrupt your administration. Is that an opinion that you share? President Lai: In a democratic society, the interests of the people should take precedent; this is the principle of democracy at work. As a result, political parties should put national interests above their own – that is their sacred duty . As Taiwan faces different forms of pressure from China, everybody, regardless of party affiliation, should put the people first and prioritize national interests. They should not let themselves be influenced by any authoritarian country. Q: The CCP has refused to engage with your administration or the DPP. Is it beneficial for the KMT to have trips to China and engagements with China, whether it’s Ma Ying-jeou on an unofficial basis or KMT lawmakers? President Lai: The people of Taiwan and all political parties – regardless of affiliation – should recognize and respond to the fact that China’s ambition to annex Taiwan is part of their national policy. Only by coming together domestically and strengthening our global linkages can we maintain our sovereignty, freedom, and democratic way of life. By doing so, we will have the capacity and opportunity to determine our own future. No political party should sacrifice national sovereignty for political gain. Q: Following the devastating Hualien earthquake just a month ago, China offered to send aid to Taiwan but was rebuffed. You hadn’t taken office at that point. But do you feel that was the right decision? Do you think it could have been an opportunity to mend bridges across the strait? President Lai: Taiwan very much cherishes the expressions of concern and support we received from the global community. International assistance creates a positive feedback loop that helps us come together in times of need. This helps support global development and stability. With this being said, at the time, China had offered 100 prefabricated homes, which was not what the people affected by the Hualien earthquake required. When central Taiwan was struck by a major earthquake on September 21, 1999, the government had provided such homes to alleviate housing shortages at the time. However, over the past 20 or 30 years, Taiwan has accumulated greater experience and capacity for search and rescue and post-disaster reconstruction. We have moved past the period of requiring prefabricated housing. Today, if a home is made unsafe by an earthquake, a red notice will be attached to the structure. We will consequently provide financial support for both the property and its reconstruction. If people need to live in a hotel or guesthouse, stay with a relative, or rent a place to stay, these costs will also be subsidized until the home has been rebuilt. Therefore, we did not require prefabricated homes. People living in hotels or guesthouses also supported the tourism industry, which was affected by a large drop in visitors following the earthquake. Q: Some in the opposition want to restart negotiations for the cross-strait service trade agreement for close economic integration with China. Why do you oppose such a move? President Lai: In short, the time for this has long passed. As I said, many Taiwanese businesses have left China. Looking ahead, we can see substantive differences opening up between Taiwan’s economy and China’s present economic structure. If the cross-strait service trade agreement were passed, Chinese business owners could come to Taiwan and set up shop with as little as NT$6 million dollars. And it is not just a matter of the owners – they could also bring employees over. This would greatly affect Taiwan’s local economy. Q: Beijing is aggressively courting the Global South to back its claim over Taiwan with 28 nations, according to recent reporting, firmly supporting China’s push for reunification. How important is it to win the argument over Taiwan’s right for autonomy amongst the international community, especially those of the Global South? President Lai: I hope that all countries will respect the choice of Taiwan’s people. The will of the people should not be subject to decisions made by a majority or show of hands [in international fora]. Neither should our people be threatened by violence or the threat of war. China is presently engaged in lawfare, which is affecting support for Taiwan internationally. While Taiwan will do its best to speak up for our own rights and interests, I hope that the international community will also continue to assist, understand, and support Taiwan. This is because if China’s attempts at lawfare were to succeed, this would affect Taiwan’s global backing, be it in times of peace or war. Q: Domestically in Taiwan, a lot of Taiwan people are struggling with a growing but slow economy, rising prices, and stagnated wages. What is your plan to try to help the average Taiwanese person? President Lai: I have been deeply focused on supporting the salaries and lives of our grassroots workers. I also prioritize reducing the gap between the rich and poor, as well as efforts to give our young people a brighter future. I will faithfully implement the Minimum Wage Act that was passed under former President Tsai. With this act, minimum wage increases will be based on how the GDP or prices increase. More importantly, we must help our industries upgrade and our economy transform. In my inaugural address, I said that economic development will take a threefold approach. First, we will have a clear view for a smart, sustainable future. In other words, we must use technology to address climate change and respond to the global era of smart technologies. We will have an innovative economy and create a new Taiwan that is both smart and sustainable. Second, we will expand the space industry, exploring the future by developing medium- and low-orbit communications satellites and drones. We will also use our strengths as a maritime nation to explore the ocean, helping related industries grow and develop in many directions. Third, we will help our enterprises expand their presence and markets internationally. We will improve Taiwan’s investment environment and take care of our small- and medium-sized enterprises while helping our industries in their global reach. This will grow Taiwan’s economy, leading to development and creating an environment conducive to higher wages. During my election campaign, I put forward a National Project of Hope. With this, we will invest more in our society, take better care of both young and elderly people, as well as all those who need care. We will close the wealth gap, while supporting the people’s welfare and the future of our young people. Q: President Lai, thank you. You’ve been very generous with your time. But just to end off, we spoke before how you grew up in Wanli in a poor family and your father died when you were very young. You worked very hard to become a doctor and your mother wasn’t very keen about you taking a diversion route into politics. Now you’ve reached the very top of the political ladder in Taiwan, do you think that your mother would be proud, that she would have forgiven you for defying her? President Lai: My mother was just an ordinary person and, like many mothers in Taiwan’s society at that time, worked hard, took care of her family, and hoped that her children would grow up safe and sound. What probably mattered most to my mother was that I was safe and healthy. It did not matter to her whether I became a politician or not, just as I had no expectation that one day I would sit here in the Presidential Office. In fact, when I was little, I hoped to become a doctor so as to take care of the sick, relieve suffering, and save lives. But during the process of Taiwan’s democratization, many young people devoted themselves to politics, including myself. I had no idea that I would continue down this path, much less be here today. My mother told me that if people support me, then I should run for election; if not, then I should continue as a doctor. In other words, my mother felt that I probably would not pursue politics for very long. We were from the countryside and did not come from a political family. However, I attribute my success to Taiwan’s democratization. If it were not for the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of countless individuals up until now, I could not have been afforded the opportunity to sit here. My responsibility is to further deepen Taiwan’s democracy and enable hardworking people from all walks of life to realize their ideals and contribute to our country.