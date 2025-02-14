Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market to Reach $37.7 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market is driven by several key factors. Increase in urbanization and the rapid expansion of both residential and commercial construction are boosting the demand for advanced locking solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market by Product Type (Mechanical Locks, Electromechanical Locks), Installation Type (New Construction, Replacement), and End User (Hospitality, Healthcare, Corporate, Residential, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the mechanical and electromechanical locks market was valued at $19.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $37.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Additionally, the growing need for enhanced security and safety measures in homes, offices, and public spaces has led to the adoption of high-tech locking systems. Technological advancements, such as the integration of smart features and IoT connectivity in electromechanical locks, are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness regarding security, along with the rise in disposable income, is supporting market expansion. The shift toward automation and smart homes is accelerating the demand for innovative locking systems.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $19.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $37.7 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Product Type, Installation Type, End User, and Region Drivers Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Rising Security Concerns Government Initiatives and Smart City Projects Opportunities Growing Real Estate and Hospitality Sectors Restraint Price Sensitivity





Segment Highlights

By Product Type

The mechanical locks segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to their widespread usage across multiple industries, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driven by their affordability and reliability. While electromechanical locks are gaining traction with advancements in technology, mechanical locks continue to lead due to their established trust, simplicity, and lower cost, making them ideal for basic security needs across many applications. Their versatility and long-standing presence in both modern and traditional building infrastructures further solidify their top position.

By Installation Type

The new construction segment dominated the market in 2023. The surge in global urbanization and the increase in construction of residential and commercial buildings has led to a rising demand for advanced and integrated locking systems. Builders prefer installing the latest mechanical and electromechanical locks in new structures to ensure long-term durability and advanced security from the outset. Additionally, many new construction projects incorporate smart home technologies, which include integrated locking systems, further boosting the segment growth.

By End User

The residential sector remained the largest end-user segment in 2023. This is largely due to growing awareness around home security and the increasing demand for reliable locking systems in newly constructed homes. Residential consumers tend to prioritize personal safety and property protection, and with the rise of smart homes, the demand for both mechanical and electromechanical locks has surged. Moreover, home renovations and retrofitting of older locks with more advanced systems also contribute to this segment’s dominance. At the same time, the hospitality sector is rapidly growing, with hotels and resorts increasingly investing in high-security, electromechanical lock systems to enhance guest safety and experience.

Regional Outlook

By Region

Asia-Pacific stands out as the largest regional market for mechanical and electromechanical locks. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in key economies such as China and India. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class in these countries have led to greater demand for secure residential and commercial spaces. The region is also seeing development in infrastructure development, further accelerating the need for both traditional and modern locking solutions. The expanding construction industry and the rise in smart city initiatives across the region support this strong market position.

Players: -

ALLEGION

Dormakaba Holding AG

DOM Security

Hoppe Holding AG

Miwa Lock

Honeywell International Inc.

ASSA ABLOY

Fortune Brands Innovations

Hager Companies

Atom Technology

Atomberg Technologies PVT. LTD.

Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems

Harrison Locks

Kich Architectural Products PVT LTD

LINK

Ozone Overseas PVT. LTD.

Ramson Locks Co.

Dorset Industries PVT. LTD.

Howrah Lock Industries

Emka Beschlagteile Gmbh and Co. Kg

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

In August 2023 - ASSA ABLOY launched Yale Assure Smart Locks with Yale Home, which integrates the latest smart home technology to enhance security and convenience. These locks are designed to work seamlessly with the Yale Home app, providing users with keyless entry, remote access, and the ability to manage locks from anywhere. The Yale Assure Smart Locks are compatible with various smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing users to control their locks using voice commands.

In May 2023 - Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS) introduced its innovative range of Catus interconnected hospitality locks and Catus connected residential locks, which use cutting-edge technologies to improve security.

In June 2022 - Atomberg Technologies, a leading Indian startup in the home appliance sector, has inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Pune. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant expansion for the company, which is known for its energy-efficient ceiling fans and other innovative home appliances. The new plant is expected to significantly boost Atomberg's production capacity, enabling the company to meet growing demand and accelerate its growth in the Indian market.

Mechanical And Electromechanical Locks Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Mechanical Locks

Electromechanical Locks

By Installation Type

New Construction

Replacement

By End User

Hospitality

Healthcare

Corporate

Residential

Retail

Others

By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

