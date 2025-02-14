Positioning bioeconomy to spur Kenya Vision 2030 goals

This workshop brought together 71 stakeholders from Kenya’s agriculture, energy and waste sectors to explore challenges and opportunities for bioeconomy development within the private sector. Discussions focused on key factors influencing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the bioeconomy, including:

Policy, regulation and standards

Finance and capital

Markets, infrastructure and technologies

Participants also exchanged insights from Sweden’s bioeconomy development and explored potential linkages with Kenya’s private sector.

Kenya has demonstrated strong commitment to biodiversity conservation and low-carbon development through policies such as the Green Economy Strategy﻿ , National Climate Change Action Plan﻿ and the Draft Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2020–2030﻿ . These frameworks aim to integrate MSMEs into national and global trade networks while addressing climate change, biodiversity conservation and waste management.

The global bioeconomy is expanding at an annual rate of 3.3% and is projected to be worth USD 7.7 trillion by 2030. Kenya’s extensive network of biotech institutions, including the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI) and the National Research Fund, positions it as a leader in Africa’s bioeconomy development.

The Advancing Bioeconomy Development in Kenya﻿﻿ (ABDK) project supports the development of bioeconomy pathways, generates evidence for MSME opportunities, and promotes policy engagement. The project aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals of eradicating hunger, creating jobs, and achieving inclusive growth while fostering partnerships between the Kenyan and Swedish private sectors. It is implemented in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance﻿ (KEPSA) and Government of Sweden﻿ .