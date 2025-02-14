At the Conclusion of India Energy Week 2025, India Cements Position as Global Energy Leader

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at India Energy Week 2025 India Energy Week Startup Competition and Hackathon Winners

World’s second-largest energy event saw the largest-ever exploration bid round, charted path for energy transition, and strengthened global partnerships

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted the measurable success of India Energy Week 2025 through its unprecedented participant and exhibitor numbers and technical paper submissions. The Minister noted that the event had exceeded expectations by encompassing a comprehensive range of sectors including petroleum, natural gas, green energy, biofuel, and CBG, showcasing remarkably innovative developments.Shri Puri emphasized that within the short span of three years, India Energy Week has established itself as the world's second-largest energy platform, with its fourth edition scheduled to take place in Goa.The Minister emphasized that IEW 2025 distinguished itself from other global energy forums by facilitating actual business transactions rather than merely serving as a networking platform. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri specifically highlighted practical innovations such as the cost-effective conversion kit demonstrated at the HPCL stall, designed for enabling biofuel usage in two and three-wheelers. Additionally, the Minister also expressed satisfaction at the convergence of investors, manufacturers, and consumers, particularly evident in the display of flex fuel vehicles.Speaking on India-US energy cooperation, the Minister noted the substantial progress in bilateral relations, particularly in the natural gas sector. The Minister highlighted India's stated goal of increasing natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix from about 6% currently, emphasizing the strategic importance of the relationship with the United States for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supplies.Addressing reforms in the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, Shri Puri detailed the scale of Open Acreage Licensing Program (OALP) Round X covering about 200,000 square kilometers. The Minister explained that enhanced interest in this round has been driven by systematic reforms in the regulatory regime, transitioning from production to revenue sharing mechanisms, along with the proposed amendments to Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act 1948.Additionally, Shri Puri announced that the new legislative framework, developed through extensive consultations, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha. He particularly noted the collaboration of ONGC with BP, and Reliance in bidding for blocks in earlier rounds as a strong message of industry partnership.Outlining the Ministry's priorities, the Minister emphasized focus on E&P, stressing the importance of expert collaboration and the proposed changes to regulatory framework that allows appropriate compensation for resource discovery to the stakeholders in the sector.The Minister highlighted the significance of the amendments, passed by the Rajya Sabha, in ensuring policy predictability, particularly regarding windfall tax implementation. He emphasized the removal of discretionary elements in policy implementation as a move toward more transparent governance in the energy sector.Discussing the global energy scenario, the Minister observed that the new US administration's push for increased oil supply has created favorable conditions in global markets. He noted the emergence of new oil sources from the Western Hemisphere, including Brazil, Argentina, Suriname, Canada, US, and Guyana, as beneficial for major consuming nations like India. Shri Puri expressed complete confidence in India's international investments in the Oil & Gas assets across Brazil, Venezuela, Russia, and Mozambique.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri described the biofuel program as a remarkable story, citing current capacity of 1,700 crore liters for ethanol blending, while discussing potential beyond the 20% blending target. Moreover, Shri Puri expressed particular excitement about green hydrogen, confirming confident progression toward the 5MMT annual production target for 2030, while also highlighting sustainable aviation fuel development.Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Pankaj Jain, detailed the business conducted during IEW 2025 across various domains. He categorized the agreements into distinct areas: supply arrangements for crude, LNG, and LPG across geographies; technology partnerships for digital refinery solutions; and exploration services.Shri Pankaj Jain also highlighted the unprecedented scale of OALP Round X, emphasizing the need for global expertise to exploit hydrocarbon resources in the country. Shri Jain also discussed the potential use of the Oil Industry Development Fund, established under the Oil Industry Development Act, for innovative financing needs in deep-water exploration projects.Felicitation to Startup Competition and Hackathon Winners:The prestigious Avinya’25 – Energy Startup Challenge awards, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, were presented by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Shri Pankaj Jai. Avinya’25 recognized startups with pioneering solutions addressing key energy challenges.UrjanovaC Pvt Ltd emerged as the winner for its synthetic catalyst technology that enables scalable and cost-competitive CO₂ capture and conversion. The first runner-up, Breathe ESG Private Limited, developed a SaaS platform that automates ESG reporting, decarbonization strategies, and compliance.AgriVijay, the second runner-up, introduced India’s first curated marketplace for renewable energy solutions for farmers and rural households. Apeiro Energy, securing the third runner-up position, designed hybrid microgrids by integrating small wind turbines with solar panels. UGreen Technology, the fourth runner-up, developed a molecular-engineering approach that enhances CO₂ reactivity for efficient carbon capture.Additionally, the Ministry introduced Vasudha – Oil and Gas Startup Challenge, an exclusive competition for overseas startups revolutionizing the upstream oil and gas sector. Out of 17 entries from 13 countries, two visionary startups were recognized.Latin Energy Partners Inc., Paraguay, won the challenge, while Ultrasound Process Consultation LLC, USA, was named the runner-up. Their innovations in oil and gas exploration, AI-driven production management, ESG compliance, CCUS technologies, and geothermal exploration were highly commended.Promoting research and technological innovation, a Hackathon was organized among seven premier IITs, including IIT Delhi, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee, Kharagpur, and ISM Dhanbad. The competition aimed to drive forward-thinking solutions in CCUS and renewable energy. IIT (ISM) Dhanbad secured the winner’s title, while IIT Guwahati emerged as the runner-up.*ENDS*About India Energy Week 2025India Energy Week was envisioned as more than just another industry conference—it was designed to be a dynamic platform redefining global energy dialogues. In just two years, this self-funded initiative has achieved precisely that, becoming the world’s second-largest energy event. The third edition, scheduled from February 11-14, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, represents a significant milestone in shaping the global energy narrative.

