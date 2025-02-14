Notice on the operations of the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Sydney

SLOVENIA, February 14 - We would like to inform you that as of 16.2.2025, the operations of the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Sydney will be suspended and will no longer be held at the address Level 1, 4 Railway Parade, Burwood, NSW 2134. Until further notice, we ask that clients contact the Embassy directly for all matters (including interest for a consular visit to Sydney) via e-mail consular.canberra@gov.si.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.