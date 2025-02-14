The global scented candles market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% by garnering a market value of USD 6,112.2 million by the end of 2035 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The United States scented candle market is growing, driven by demand for premium products, with a projected 3.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. Consumers seek high-quality candles for both function and aesthetics, prompting manufacturers to expand upscale options and boosting market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for scented candles is anticipated to rise significantly over the course of the forecast period, from USD 3,953.8 million in 2025 to USD 6,112.2 million in 2035, thanks to a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth can be ascribed to elements including rising customer demand for wellness, aromatherapy, and home décor items. Scented candles have become widely accepted as essentials in homes, especially as people continue to value self-care practices and the need for cozy, comfortable spaces.

Growth of the market can be attributed to:

• Home décor is gaining prominence across the globe. This has led to most people investing in scented candles to improve the aesthetics of the house along with possessing a desire to indulge in aromatic candles.

• The hospitality sector is the largest contributor to the scented candles sector owing to the need of attracting more consumers. Thus, from hotels to restaurants, most industries present in the hospital sector are investing in scented candles.

• Development of end user sectors that include spas, hospitality industries and healthcare sectors have shown are contributing to the growth of scented candles market.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The scented candle market registered significant growth in recent times, as more consumers started searching for products that would beautify their living space while also providing wellness benefits. An environment-friendly and sustainable living trend has also initiated the growth of the so-called natural and organic scented candle, thereby catering to the needs of eco-conscious consumers. Furthermore, innovations with respect to aroma varieties, packaging designs, and decorative elements have all helped in tempting a larger customer base toward the purchase.

Beyond that, additional expansion of the e-commerce platform has provided extensive access for consumers to scented candles, thus increasing the accessibility and convenience of market activities.

Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134323533

Key Takeaways from the Scented Candle Market

Eco-friendly and natural scented candles are gaining popularity due to rising consumer awareness and sustainability trends.

Innovations in fragrance variety, design, and packaging are driving market growth.

Aromatherapy candles are experiencing increased demand due to growing wellness and mental health awareness.

Decorative scented candles are becoming a key revenue driver as consumers seek aesthetic and functional products.

E-commerce platforms are expanding accessibility, offering a broad selection of scented candles to global consumers.

Regional trends show significant growth, with India and China leading in CAGR due to a rise in health-conscious and eco-aware consumers.

“The escalating demand for aromatherapy-infused candles, propelled by an increasing emphasis on mental wellness and stress alleviation, is complemented by innovative design elements and sustainable packaging, addressing both evolving consumer preferences and the growing imperative for environmental responsibility.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Scented Candle Market

Rising Wellness and Self-Care Trends : Growing consumer interest in mental health and relaxation practices has significantly boosted demand for aromatherapy and therapeutic scented candles.

: Growing consumer interest in mental health and relaxation practices has significantly boosted demand for aromatherapy and therapeutic scented candles. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products : The increasing preference for natural, organic ingredients and eco-conscious packaging is driving the market toward more sustainable candle options.

: The increasing preference for natural, organic ingredients and eco-conscious packaging is driving the market toward more sustainable candle options. Innovations in Design and Fragrance : Manufacturers are capitalizing on unique designs, premium materials, and diverse fragrance options to attract a broader range of consumers.

: Manufacturers are capitalizing on unique designs, premium materials, and diverse fragrance options to attract a broader range of consumers. Growing Popularity of Home Décor : Scented candles are increasingly seen as essential home décor items, enhancing ambiance and aesthetics, contributing to higher demand.

: Scented candles are increasingly seen as essential home décor items, enhancing ambiance and aesthetics, contributing to higher demand. Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms: The rise of online shopping has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of scented candles, boosting market accessibility and convenience.





Investment in Home Décor Fueling Growth of Scented Candles in North America

The demand for HDHT goods, including scented candles, was hit during the initial phase of the pandemic, the demand for the same picked up as consumers began to focus on their personal health and well-being and spending on small indulgences.

Consumers are shifting their budgets from commuting, vacationing, and dining out to home improvement projects. A drastic change in lifestyle demands drove home renovation projects in urban settings. Thus, the demand and sales for scented candles increased drastically.

Furthermore, the establishment of hypermarkets and supermarkets are making it more convenient for consumers to invest in scented candles. All these factors are creating lucrative opportunities for the sales of scented candles.

Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Beauty & Wellness Industry Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/beauty-and-wellness

Opportunities in Scented Candles Market

Scented candles are being widely used in both commercial and residential sectors. An increase in home renovation and home décor activities has driven the demand for scented candles in the residential sector.

Scented candles’ therapeutic properties along with their increasing usage in commercial businesses like spas is expected to drive the growth of the market. Key scented candles market players are focusing on offering innovative scents that resonate with their customers to expand market shares. Several companies have also increased their R&D investments to come up with better products.

Thus, the use of twisted candles has increased across the globe. Twisted candles are vibrant, functional, decorative, and customizable, and can be molded in any shape. Another trend that has taken over the scented candles market is the fusion of food and candles. Thus, along with aromatic candles, flavor-based scented candles are expected to attract a wide-consumer base.





Regional Insights into the Scented Candle Market

Is the Subscription Business Model Boosting the U.S. Scented Candles Market?

“Consumers in the U.S. Prefer Lavender Candles for Relaxation and Aromatherapy”

Subscription based models are gaining more significance in the retail sector. It is one of the most preferred business models wherein companies are offering products on subscriptions, which makes it easier for the consumers to receive the product without the hassle fo buying it from time to time.

The players in the scented candle market are now slowly shifting towards subscription based models and are offering auto-shipping options where the scented candles are delivered on a weekly, monthly or yearly basis. This is expected to boost sales in the U.S. over the forthcoming years.

How is Personalization in Retail Goods Driving the U.K. Scented Candles Market?

“Soothing Scents like Mahogany Teakwood are Gaining Popularity in the U.K.”

Players in the U.K. are offering personalized and customized candles to gain a competitive edge in the market. With increasing use of scented candles as gifting solutions the preference for personalization is rapidly growing.

Companies that are offering personalized solutions are enabling consumers to choose candles with their choice of custom fragrance and adding photos or text message for a reasonable price.

For instance, Yankee Candle Company is currently offering personalized scented candles in-store and online. Such developments are expected to create opportunities for growth for players operating in the U.K. market.

How is the India Scented Candles Market Faring?

“Consumers in India are Preferring to Buy Scented Candles Online”

Increasing availability of scented candles in India through the online sales channel is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth in the scented candles market during the forecast period.

Sales of consumer goods through e-Commerce is also estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the higher adoption of smartphones as well as the increasing penetration of the internet in India and across Asia Pacific.

Easy availability of a wide range of products and the ability to compare the prices of various products available in the market through online searches and social networking platforms are key factors boosting sales in India.

Countries CAGR (2025 to 2035) United States 3.7% India 5.6% China 7.8% Colombia 5.6% Peru 4.7%

Competitive Landscape of the Scented Candle Market

The scented candle market features a mix of established leaders and emerging artisanal brands. Major players dominate with premium products, strong distribution, and brand loyalty, focusing on luxury and wellness offerings. Meanwhile, smaller brands capitalize on the demand for eco-friendly, sustainable candles, using natural ingredients and unique designs. E-commerce growth has intensified competition, allowing both large and small brands to reach wider audiences. As consumer preferences shift toward wellness and sustainability, companies are adapting their strategies to stay competitive.

Recent Development in Scented Candle Market

March 2024: Yankee Candle Introduces Sustainable Wax Collection





Yankee Candle launched a new line of eco-friendly scented candles made from 100% plant-based wax, featuring biodegradable packaging. This initiative aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and toxin-free home fragrances while enhancing the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

May 2024: Jo Malone London Expands Luxury Candle Offerings





Jo Malone London introduced a limited-edition luxury scented candle collection, inspired by rare botanicals and designed in collaboration with top perfumers. The collection caters to premium and artisanal fragrance enthusiasts, strengthening the brand’s position in the high-end home fragrance market.

July 2024: Bath & Body Works Enhances Customizable Candle Experience





Bath & Body Works unveiled an AI-driven fragrance personalization tool, allowing customers to customize their candle scents online and in-store. This innovation leverages consumer preferences and data analytics to create unique fragrance blends, driving higher engagement and brand loyalty.

Key Companies Profiled

Yankee Scented Candlе Company

Bath & Body Works

Village Scented Candlе

Jo Malone London

Voluspa

Cire Trudon

WoodWick Scented Candlе

PartyLite

Paddywax

Archipelago Botanicals

Root Scented Candles

Chesapeake Bay Scented Candlе

Access the Full Report Scented Candle Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/scented-candles-market

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Tea Light Scented Candles, Jar & Containers, Pillars, and Other Types are the key segments driving market growth.

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers, Multi-Brand Store, and Other Sales Channel

By Region:

The market spans across North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/02/07/2380017/0/en/Scented-Candles-Market-to-reach-US-5-4-Bn-in-2032-Comprehensive-Research-Report-by-FMI.html

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Consumer Product Domain:

India's hair dryer market size is estimated at USD 813 million in 2025, with a projected size of USD 2.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The global body firming cream market value is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2025 to USD 5.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The demand for body scrub is estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2025, with a projected value of USD 3.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The body luminizer market size is estimated at USD 415 million in 2025, with a projected value of USD 714 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The global upcycled cosmetic ingredients market size is expected to grow from USD 251.8 million in 2025 to USD 483.4 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The Ormedic skincare market value is expected to grow from USD 5.37 billion in 2024 to USD 11.82 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Sales of disposable contact lenses is estimated at USD 7.6 billion in 2025, with a projected size of USD 14.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The anti-pollution skin care market value is estimated at USD 8.38 billion in 2025, with projected size of USD 17.68 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Sales of aloe vera gel is estimated at USD 345.6 million in 2024, with a projected size of USD 758.7 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The Crambe Abyssinica seed oil market value is estimated at USD 11.8 billion in 2024, with a projected size of USD 32.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.