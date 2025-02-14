Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – January 2025

MACAU, February 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (14 February) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP240.4 billion (USD29.97 billion) at the end of January 2025. The reserves increased by 2.3% from the revised value of MOP235.0 billion (USD29.39 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-January 2025 represented 12 times the currency in circulation or 93.4% of pataca M2 at end-December 2024.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.96 points month-on-month and 4.11 points year-on-year to 107.5 in January 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.