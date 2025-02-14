Rental statistics for the whole year and the 4th quarter of 2024

MACAU, February 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops was MOP479 in 2024, down by 1.1% year-on-year. The average rents for office units (MOP293) and industrial units (MOP123) fell by 2.8% and 0.1% respectively year-on-year, while the average rent for residential units grew by 3.9% to MOP137.

In 2024, the average rent for shops, which began to decrease starting from the second half of the year, recorded a drop of 1.1%. Analysed by district, the average rents for shops in Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP467) and Barca (MOP355) fell by 4.7% and 4.1% respectively year-on-year, and the average rents for those in NATAP (MOP392) and Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (MOP489) went down by 3.9% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, the average rents for shops in ZAPE (MOP670) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP612) increased slightly by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

The average rent for residential units registered year-on-year growth, driven by the rise in the number of leases for units in large residential buildings. The average rent for residential units in Doca do Lamau (MOP149) increased by 9.2%, and the average rents for those in NATAP (MOP165) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP136) went up by 7.2% and 3.9% respectively. Meanwhile, the average rent for those in Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP122) decreased by 1.5%.

In terms of usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres, the two categories with the highest number of lease declarations, were MOP135 and MOP168 respectively, up by 4.1% and 4% year-on-year.

Analysed by quarter, the average rent for shops was MOP489 in the fourth quarter of 2024, down by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. The average rents for office units (MOP293) and industrial units (MOP123) fell by 0.8% and 0.2% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent for residential units (MOP138) rose by 0.7%.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.