IAM to offer ornamental plants after festive period to the public on Sunday

MACAU, February 14 - To make good use of green resources, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will offer the ornamental flowers after the festive period to the public in Central da Taipa Park and Flora Park on 16 February (Sunday), in the hope of extending the lives of the plants and promoting public awareness of greening in the living environment.

To beautify the city and improve the quality of life of the public, IAM plants and places different types of festive plants in the streets and alleys during festive periods and important days. After the festive periods, some of the green materials are collected and replanted, while plants that have wilted or cannot be replanted are sent to local composting facility for return to nature depending on the circumstances. Furthermore, some plants are offered to the public depending on the plants’ growth.

To better arrange the management of plants after festive periods and make good use of local green resources, IAM will offer the collected flowers to the public at 11:00 a.m. in Central da Taipa Park and at 3:00 p.m. in Flora Park on 16 February (Sunday). The plants offered on the day are festive citrus plants, dahlias, marigolds, strawflowers, marguerites, and others. The activity ends when all plants have been distributed. IAM reminds the public that all the offered flowers and plants are for ornamental use only and must not be consumed. For enquiries, the public can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.