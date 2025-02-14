PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2025 Bato Dela Rosa: Dugo sa aking kamay ay dahil sa pagprotekta sa mga Pilipino There is no shame in having blood on my hands because I protected the Filipino people. This was the strong message of reelectionist Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. who discredited senatorial candidates who were involved in Oplan Tokhang or the last administration's war against illegal drugs. "Wala namang ibang involved d'yan sa tokhang kundi ako, 'di ba? Kaya with all due respect, sasagutin ko lang po. Kung 'yung aking mga kamay ay may bahid ng dugo, hindi ko po 'yan ikinakahiya. Kung 'yung aking mga kamay ngayon ay may bahid ng dugo, dugo ng masasamang tao," Dela Rosa said during his speech at PDP-Laban's kick-off rally for the 2025 midterm elections. "Kung kinakailangan na madumihan ng dugo ng masamang tao ang aking kamay para maprotektahan ang buhay ng mga matitino, mababait, at mga law-abiding citizens, gagawin ko po yan. Itaga niyo po sa bato," the former chief of Philippine National Police added. Dela Rosa said that negative comments against the PDP-Laban candidates only shows that they are not an "insignificant opposition." "Wala nang ginawa kundi puro pagtira nang tira sa atin. Tahimik nga kami. We were giving you the moment. Sa inyo na ang February 11 at sa amin ang February 13. You have the moment. Pero bakit tayo tinitira? Ibig bang sabihin takot sila sa atin?" the reelectionist senator said. "Isa lang na indicator yan. Kasi kung insignificant opposition tayo, bakit ko pakialam kung sino sino 'yan sila. Bahala kayo d'yan. Mga insignificant kayo. Pero the mere fact that no less than the President of the Philippines ang tumitira, ibig sabihin, we are somebody, 'di ba?" he added. The lawmaker vowed that he will fight for the poor should he be reelected in 2025 as he criticized the recent remarks of the president on candidates who look like were just delivering vinegars. Dela Rosa shared that he himself experienced selling the vinegar bottles that were produced by his grandfather to make ends meet. "'Wag natin maliitin 'yung mga nagtitinda ng suka dahil hindi po bawal mangarap ang nagtitinda ng suka na maging senador. Ako'y nagtitinda ng suka pero nakapag masteral degree ako, nakapag-doctor of philosphy ako, naging chief PNP pa ako at ngayon naging senador pa," he said. "Kaya sa mga nagtitinda ng suka d'yan malaki ang tsansa niyo na magiging senador... Sige lang tawagin niyo lang kami ng team suka...basta ang importante kami ang nagpapasarap sa ulam ng mga taong mahihirap," he added.

