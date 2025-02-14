PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2025 TOL: Love is the foundation of strong relationships - and communities Dasmariñas City, Cavite - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino took time off his busy campaign schedule to stand as godfather to the mass wedding of 634 couples on February 14, Valentine's Day. Addressing hundreds of newlyweds during the ceremonies held at the Dasmariñas Sports Arena, Tolentino shared what he believes is the key to happy and long-lasting relationships. "Love is the foundation of marriage, which is the foundation of a strong family. And since the family is society's basic unit, it is essentially love that keeps our community strong," the senator told the newlyweds. "It brings me joy to see hundreds of couples receiving the blessing of matrimony in such a grand but solemn ceremony. My wish is for love and happiness to bless your marriage on Valentine's Day, and in the years and decades to come!" Tolentino then acknowledged the city government for the initiative, which is touted as the biggest annual event of its kind in Cavite province. "As Mayor of Tagaytay City, I have also solemnized many weddings. I know how this special occasion means to each of you. It also highlights the importance of keeping the sanctity of marriage in our modern world, where such institutions are being questioned and devalued," the senator stressed. He added: "We all know that the high cost of living includes the high cost of getting married. And so I laud the city government, led by Mayor Jennifer Austria-Barzaga for sponsoring this yearly ceremony for free." "The success of Dasmariñas is founded on love for public service and faith in God by its leadership. Please value it as well. Congratulations and mabuhay ang mga bagong kasal!" Tolentino concluded his speech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.