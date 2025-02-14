Infinite Alliance: Pioneering Global Innovation in Web3 and Blockchain

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Alliance, an innovative venture studio for Web3, made a significant impact at the WAGMI Conference, held from January 22-24, 2025, in Miami. As a pioneer in blockchain technology, AI, and DeFi, Infinite Alliance showcased its innovative solutions and strategic vision for the future of Web3.





The Infinite Alliance core team possesses unparalleled industry expertise and execution capabilities, having successfully launched three centralized exchanges into the global top 30 between 2015 and 2020. Our investment team consists of seasoned Wall Street bankers and venture capital experts with proven track records of leading tech companies to IPOs exceeding $10 billion in market capitalization. With a full-chain venture capital approach and a global resource network spanning North America, Asia, and Europe, we empower innovative projects with the capital, technology, and market access they need to succeed.

Infinite Alliance will provide early-stage blockchain projects with funding, resources, and strategic support to drive innovation and accelerate mass adoption. Specifically, this includes:

Organizing and participating in major blockchain hackathons, offering top-tier accelerator access for high-quality projects.

Facilitating potential investment opportunities from venture capital institutions.

Providing grant opportunities for innovative projects on leading blockchains.

Launch-as-a-Service (LaaS), offering one-stop deployment support for decentralized applications (dApps).

Delivering comprehensive ecosystem support, including infrastructure, security, fund management, business development, and marketing.



Driving Innovation in Web3

With a global reach and a deep understanding of the blockchain landscape, Infinite Alliance is positioned to lead the next wave of Web3 innovation. Our focus on strategic investments and early-stage incubation enables us to identify and support the most promising trends or projects in crypto.

"Infinite Alliance is at the forefront of exploring the intersection of AI, DePIN, and DeFi," stated J.C. Berry, a key member of the Infinite Alliance team, during his presentation at the recent WAGMI Conference. "By leveraging AI, Infinite Alliance is developing intelligent trading tools and risk management solutions." Berry further emphasized the transformative potential of DePIN, stating, "DePIN offers a promising avenue for tokenizing real-world assets and creating new economic models. This includes projects such as real-world assets, GPU, and supply chain logistics."

The growing importance of AI in DeFi: AI is transforming how we interact with decentralized finance, enabling more efficient and personalized trading experiences.

DePIN has the potential to revolutionize industries such as real estate, supply chain management, and energy. The need for interoperability: Cross-chain solutions are essential for building a truly decentralized and interconnected DeFi ecosystem.



Hopper, a next-generation multi-chain DeFi platform incubated by Infinite Alliance, exemplifies this innovative spirit. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including a powerful wallet, a high-performance DEX, a cutting-edge launchpad, seamless cross-chain bridges, and AI-powered market analysis. Hopper delivers intuitive trading features, ensuring a lightning-fast experience while making on-chain transactions accessible to everyone.

Infinite Alliance is committed to building a more decentralized and inclusive future. By investing in cutting-edge projects, incubating innovative startups, and fostering a vibrant community, we are driving the adoption of blockchain and Web3.

Contact:

Jing Lu

COO

Contact@infinitealliances.com

