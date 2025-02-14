Spate of lithium-ion fires and NSW Government survey sparks community wakeup call on battery risks

FRNSW crews have responded to 13 lithium-ion battery fires across NSW since Sunday 2 February, including four incidents in a 12 hour period last week.

So far in 2025, there have been 25 lithium-ion-related fires.

In one incident in Sydney’s southwest, firefighters extinguished an e-scooter that had exploded and caught fire. Two men sustained injuries, one from flying shrapnel and the other from smoke inhalation.

While investigations are ongoing, it is believed the fire was caused by an incorrect charger being used in tandem with a modified device, two of the leading causes of lithium-ion battery related fires.

A recent NSW Government survey has also highlighted a high-degree of community complacency around the risks associated with the use of lithium-Ion battery products.



The Department of Customer Service (DCS) survey within the community shows that while 44% of people understand the risks associated with the use of lithium-ion battery products, they’re still willing to engage in risky behaviours when charging their portable devices.

The findings include:

73% of people charge devices while unattended

70% charge batteries near living spaces or exits

64% leave devices plugged in after charging

51% use low-quality chargers or batteries

Overall, the survey also showed there was limited knowledge about how to safely use lithium-ion battery products, with around 32 per cent of respondents not knowing how to implement safety measures and 29 per cent being unsure how to implement safety measures.

To stop poor quality lithium-ion battery powered e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and hoverboards entering the market NSW Fair Trading introduced new product safety standards on 1 February.

The safety standards ensure these devices (known as e-micromobility vehicles) as well as their associated batteries and chargers are built with safe and compliant components.

The NSW Government also plans on introducing an information standard in late February, which ensures critical safety information about e-micromobility vehicles is provided to consumers at the time of sale.

The new information standard will cover product safety information, fire safety and emergency procedures, product end of life and storage, as well as electrical safety and advice on road rules.

Under the changes retailers and manufacturers will be required to provide the guidance prescribed in the information standard, or face fines of up to $5,500 per breach.

Further mandatory testing and certification as well as mandatory labelling requirements will come into effect in August 2025 and February 2026 respectively.

For further information on product safety standards and safe charging as well as use practices, please visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/housing-and-construction/safety-home/electrical-safety/lithium-ion-battery-safety

Quotes attributable to Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell:

“We had at least 318 lithium-ion battery fires in NSW last year, that’s well up on the 272 of 2023 and 165 of 2022, we know they are on the rise, but people are still taking dangerous risks in their homes.

“Please, heed our advice. Lithium-ion fires are happening to households almost every day.

“We had two people die in such a fire last year, we had a family of seven narrowly escape a lithium-related blaze that destroyed their home at Penshurst late last month and we had to rescue three residents and a dog from a high-rise e-bike fire at Merrylands West around the same time.

“People are aware of the risks but are still willing to overcharge their lithium-ion batteries, leave them on charge when they sleep or mix and match power cords. It’s a recipe for disaster and they need to stop now.

“Don’t charge lithium-ion-powered devices near exit points. In at least three of the recent fires, residents were trapped by the flames and were forced to flee through windows.

“It’s crucial people follow the advice of the current, multi-agency “Shop, Charge and Recycle Safely” campaign. You can visit the FRNSW website - https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/ for more details.”

Quotes attributable to Better Regulation and Fair Trading Minister, Anoulack Chanthivong:

“We know poorly designed and built lithium-ion batteries present a real and potentially life-threatening risk to consumers, contributing to more than one fire per week across NSW.

“In response to these risks the NSW Government is progressing the introduction of Australia's most comprehensive regulatory regime for e-micromobility devices.

“But regulations can’t stop poor consumer behaviour and the high number of fires Fire and Rescue NSW responded to last week should be a wakeup call to people with these products.

“If you own a lithium-ion battery product, stop risking your life and your family’s lives, make sure you follow the advice on how to charge and use these devices safely.

“All the information and guidance you need can also be easily found on the NSW Government website.”

Quotes attributable to NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director, Alexandra Geddes:

“Every year, we see fires breaking out in garbage trucks and recycling facilities because people are throwing batteries in household bins. This is not just dangerous – it’s avoidable.

“This insightful survey shows one in four people (25%) are still putting batteries in their rubbish bins and we need to do better.

“Batteries must be disposed of safely at dedicated drop-off points to help prevent these growing fires.

“There are free recycling options available across NSW, including at supermarkets and Community Recycling Centres. It’s a simple step that can reduce fires and protect lives.”

FRNSW advises:

Never sleep or leave home with your lithium-battery-powered devices charging

Don’t leave them constantly on charge

Don’t throw any lithium-ion batteries out in the rubbish, they can start garbage truck or rubbish tip fires when compacted

Contact your local council or recycling centre for disposal advice

Don’t leave devices charging on beds, sofas or around highly flammable materials

Try to charge devices outside if possible

Always buy reputable lithium-battery brands and never ‘mix and match’ components

Beware of cheap, substandard Lithium battery-powered devices

Avoid dropping, crushing or piercing battery cells

Store batteries and devices in a cool, dry area, away from combustible materials

Install active smoke alarms in your home/garage

Ensure you have a home evacuation plan in the event of fire

Don’t store or charge lithium-Ion-powered devices near exit points in your home

For further information, visit the FRNSW website: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9392