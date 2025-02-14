Data-Centric Security Market Size to Surpass USD 36.64 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Data-Centric Security Market has garnered significant attention due to its role in protecting sensitive information from rising cyber threats.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data-Centric Security Market size was USD 5.27 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.06% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2544 Keyplayers:Microsoft - Azure Information ProtectionIBM - IBM Security GuardiumMcAfee - McAfee Total ProtectionSymantec (Broadcom) - Symantec Data Loss PreventionOracle - Oracle Advanced SecurityForcepoint - Forcepoint Data Loss PreventionDigital Guardian - Digital Guardian Data Protection PlatformCisco - Cisco CloudlockThales - Thales CipherTrust Data Security PlatformPalo Alto Networks - Prisma CloudVormetric (Thales) - Vormetric Data Security PlatformVaronis - Varonis Data Security PlatformImperva - Imperva Data SecuritySailPoint - SailPoint IdentityNowCyberArk - CyberArk Privileged Access SecurityMicro Focus - Micro Focus Voltage SecureDataF5 Networks - F5 Advanced WAFRSA Security - RSA Data Protection ManagerCheck Point Software - Check Point Data Security SolutionsTenable - Tenable.ioBy solution Type, the Software Segment Dominates the Market, While the Services Segment is Poised for the Fastest GrowthThe Software segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a significant share of 65.7%. The growth is primarily because of the increased number of cyberattacks and data breaches, especially in BFSI, IT & Telecom, and retail sectors. These industries have increasingly recognized the urgent need for robust software solutions to secure sensitive data, further fueling the growth of this segment.The Services segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 25.7%. This is driven by the increasing demand for comprehensive security services that support zero-trust frameworks and help protect sensitive information across various storage environments.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2544 By Deployment Type, On-Premise Dominates, But Cloud Deployment Set for Rapid GrowthThe On-Premise segment led the market in 2023, representing 49.8% of the total share. This dominance is mostly due to the desire to have complete control over data, particularly in industries where regulatory requirements are strict. The sectors require on-premise solutions because organizations there want total oversight and compliance.The Cloud deployment segment, however, is expected to grow at a faster rate, with a CAGR of 27.3%, as more organizations move their data to cloud environments. The need for secure cloud data storage, along with advanced protection mechanisms like data masking and encryption, is driving the demand for cloud-based solutions.By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the Market, While SMEs Show Rapid Growth Potentiallarge enterprises dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 54.9% of the market share. Their extensive data storage capabilities and the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks have heightened the need for comprehensive data-centric security measures.SMEs, however, are expected to experience faster growth, with a projected CAGR of 25.9%, as these businesses increasingly recognize the importance of strong cybersecurity in light of growing threats.By region, North America Dominates the Market, While Asia Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America led the Data-Centric Security Market, holding 36.8% of the market share. The region has experienced the highest penetration of cyberattacks on different levels, like government bodies and businesses, and critical infrastructures, which increases the demand for tough data security solutions. Presence of Microsoft, IBM, and McAfee giant players have helped North America to come out as a leader in the market.The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The rapid digitalization across countries like India, Australia, South Korea, and China has resulted in massive data assets that need to be safeguarded from cyber threats such as ransomware and malware.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/data-centric-security-market-2544 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.