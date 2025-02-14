CoinEx wins Best Cryptocurrency Exchange title at International Business Magazine

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange company was recently adjudged as the ‘ Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2024 ’ by Dubai-based business news portal, International Business Magazine. The award was announced by the elite jury members on the basis of several criteria that reviewed the performance of CoinEx for 2024.

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is committed towards easier access to crypto trading to everyone in the world. It supports over 18 languages from around 200 countries and regions, catering to over 2000 communities. Its core team comprises members from global leading internet and financial enterprises, which includes earliest investors in the cryptocurrency industry. Using blockchain, the CoinEx ecosystem is at the forefront for the adoption of some of the most advanced technology that shapes the Web3 landscape.

The jury carefully examined multiple factors of the nominees. The winner was selected based on the innovative technology adopted by the platform, ensuring high efficiency and stability. Additionally, special consideration was given to the platform’s strict adherence to regulatory compliance, especially anti-money laundering measures. CoinEx’s high trading volume and liquidity in cryptocurrencies were key factors in the jury’s decision to favor CoinEx. The jury also expressed satisfaction with the overall user experience design of the platform and the competitive fees for transactions, deposits, and withdrawals. Special attention was given to CoinEx’s effective customer support and transparency. Furthermore, the jury highly praised CoinEx’s professional products and services, with the platform offering expert-driven support that helps users make informed decisions in the complex crypto market.

Its native token, CoinEx Token ( CET ), serves as a crucial value exchange medium within the CoinEx ecosystem. The total CET issued is 10 billion and according to its value agreement, CoinEx allocates 20 percent of the daily trading fee income to repurchase CET, and these CET will be burnt at the end of each calendar month. The repurchase and burning process continues until CET is reduced to zero.

Since its launch, CET has been issued and circulated via various channels, including airdrops, global market promotions, team incentives, trading fee rebates and many others. CoinEx has set up the entire mechanism of CET in such a way that the continuous repurchase and burning will gradually decrease the supply of CET, adding to the long-term value of the tokens.

CoinEx has been aggressively investing into new innovations such as one-click cryptocurrency swap module, P2P platform, CoinEx staking dashboard, CoinEx Mining pool, PreToken Trading for early-stage altcoins and Futures Copy Trading toolkit.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Editor of International Business Magazine, said, “International Business Magazine is impressed by the advancements made by CoinEx, which have positioned it as the most innovative cryptocurrency platform in the world today. The platform’s commitment to providing professional products and services, along with its expert-driven approach, has earned the trust of users across various experience levels. CoinEx’s continuous efforts in empowering users through education and professional support further solidify its standing as a leader in the industry. These factors were critical in CoinEx being selected as the winner of this prestigious award.”

CoinEx founder and CEO, renowned Web3 visionary Haipo Yang, expressed his gratitude after the award was announced: “We have always aimed to become the ‘infrastructure of the blockchain’ world, and we are steadily moving towards this goal. Through a strong core process, CoinEx has navigated many market opportunities and challenges, earning the trust of new customers globally. With the empowerment of our platform token CET and the widespread adoption of CoinEx Wallet, we continue on our growth trajectory. Our commitment to our users remains our top priority, and CoinEx is investing in several new innovations to meet the needs of a broad range of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.”

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1200 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App ｜ Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Karen Hu

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2016121c-09ef-4f4a-9a78-db9ff0ae038a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64699983-1b3e-41bf-b42f-1b6c51ad139c

