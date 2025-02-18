Nurse and Healthcare Technology Consultant Mischa Sorensen Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mischa Sorensen, MSN, RN, NI-BC, a seasoned nurse and healthcare technology consultant with over 23 years of experience, is revolutionizing the integration of technology in patient care. As a third-generation nurse with a master’s degree in Nursing Informatics, Sorensen is uniquely equipped to bridge the gap between clinical practice and technology, enhancing healthcare delivery systems nationwide.

With a career rooted in bedside nursing, expanded through advanced education in nursing informatics, Sorensen has cultivated an impressive portfolio spanning clinical program creation, data analytics, and systems implementation. Her work has enhanced healthcare regions across the United States, helping healthcare systems optimize workflows to benefit both clinicians and patients.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, the need for effective technology integration becomes increasingly critical,” Sorensen explains. “My mission is to foster an environment where technology supports, rather than hinders, clinical workflows, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing clinician burnout.”

In her previous roles, Sorensen demonstrated leadership by managing teams of data architects and informaticians to create and implement standard data sets based on regulatory and outcome measures. These efforts resulted in significant clinical and financial improvements, evidencing her capability to impact broad systems and practices.

In her consulting role, Sorensen focuses on several key areas:

• Workflow Optimization: Streamlining clinical operations through tailored technology solutions that align with specific clinical practices.

• Data Analytics: Driving decision-making with robust analytics solutions that go beyond traditional electronic medical record data, encompassing a wide range of technology touch points.

• Change Management: Ensuring smooth technology transitions by balancing innovative tech solutions with existing clinical practices, prioritizing both security and utility.

A central component of Sorensen’s practice is addressing the sensitive nature of healthcare information. “Security is paramount given the vulnerability of healthcare data to cyber threats. My work involves advising healthcare systems on secure data-sharing practices that protect patient information while supporting efficient care delivery across locations.”

Sorensen acknowledges the challenges healthcare faces in technology adoption, particularly the balance between usefulness and security. “One of the biggest hurdles is ensuring that technology enhances the clinician-patient interaction without compromising privacy or adding unnecessary complexity,” she notes.

Sorensen’s commitment to education is demonstrated through her teaching engagements, lectures, and presentations at healthcare seminars. Her future goals include advancing virtual nursing solutions, which hold promise for increasing efficiency addressing non-critical patient inquiries, thereby allowing nurses to focus on direct, quality patient care.

“There remains a delicate balance between the human touch and technological support in healthcare,” Sorensen asserts. “While virtual nursing can handle preliminary queries, it is crucial that hands-on care is not replaced, but rather, enhanced in a complimentary way.”

Through her consultancy, Sorensen works hard to bring innovative solutions, empowering healthcare leaders to think outside the box and embrace change. Her clients primarily comprise hospital system leaders seeking to improve organizational processes and technology utilization.

Sorensen candidly discusses the broader implications of healthcare technology. “With healthcare lagging in technology adoption due to its complexity and sensitivity, there’s constant challenge in marrying technological advancements with practical and ethical patient care standards,” she says.

Sorensen’s work promises to be a valuable asset for healthcare systems aspiring to navigate the complexities of healthcare IT while prioritizing superior patient care and clinician satisfaction. As she embarks on this journey, her objective is clear: to leave the healthcare landscape better equipped to handle the demands of modern-day care, more integrated in its use of technology, and ultimately more patient-centered.

Close Up Radio recently featured Mischa Sorensen in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, February 12th at 4pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, February 19th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Mischa Sorensen, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/mischa-sorensen/

