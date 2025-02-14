Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,448 in the last 365 days.

Respected barrister to join District Court

Release date: 14/02/25

A barrister with more than 30 years’ experience in the profession has been appointed to South Australia’s District Court.

Suzanne Mackenzie has been appointed to the District Court, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Paul Slattery.

Ms Mackenzie began work as a solicitor with Blake Dawson Waldon (now known as Ashurst) in 1989, and over the course of her distinguished career has worked as a partner with Piper Alderman and was a founding partner of DMAW Lawyers, before joining Bar Chambers in 2018.

Ms Mackenzie takes up her new role on February 27.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Ms Mackenzie has extensive experience in the profession, focusing primarily on financial services, superannuation, trusts, corporate law and other commercial work.

I’m delighted to see her take up this position with the District Court.

I would also like to pay tribute to outgoing Judge Paul Slattery and thank him for his nearly 13 years of service to the District Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Respected barrister to join District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more