Respected barrister to join District Court

Release date: 14/02/25

A barrister with more than 30 years’ experience in the profession has been appointed to South Australia’s District Court.

Suzanne Mackenzie has been appointed to the District Court, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Paul Slattery.

Ms Mackenzie began work as a solicitor with Blake Dawson Waldon (now known as Ashurst) in 1989, and over the course of her distinguished career has worked as a partner with Piper Alderman and was a founding partner of DMAW Lawyers, before joining Bar Chambers in 2018.

Ms Mackenzie takes up her new role on February 27.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Ms Mackenzie has extensive experience in the profession, focusing primarily on financial services, superannuation, trusts, corporate law and other commercial work.

I’m delighted to see her take up this position with the District Court.

I would also like to pay tribute to outgoing Judge Paul Slattery and thank him for his nearly 13 years of service to the District Court.