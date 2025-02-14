Public Housing builds reach major milestone

Release date: 14/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering on its election commitment to build more public housing homes with the SA Housing Trust reaching an important milestone.

Construction on the last site under the Public Housing Improvement Program (PHIP) is now underway, with footings being dug at a site in Seaton for three, two-bedroom, single storey Trust dwellings.

A further 282 homes are under construction now across the state within the program, including fifty apartments that are being built on Tucker St within Adelaide’s CBD. The completion of these homes will fulfill the promised PHIP homes.

Already 158 homes are complete, with new tenants on the Housing Register moving in or current tenants relocating from homes that are being redeveloped.

Across the program, a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes are being built across dozens of metropolitan suburbs and in seven regional locations under the $232.7 million housing commitment, through the PHIP and other Housing Trust building programs.

The Trust has delivered the PHIP builds, with the first builds commencing in late 2022 and the first homes finished in 2023.

PHIP was the first of a number of initiatives announced by the Malinauskas Labor Government to combat the housing crisis either through the A Better Housing Future and the Housing Roadmap.

Overall, through construction and stopping the sale of 560 homes, the Labor Government is delivering the first significant increase in public housing numbers in a generation.

The Public Housing Improvement Program also includes major upgrades on 350 vacant houses to make them available for families in need and improvements to the amenities of 3,000 tenanted public housing homes.

Quotes

Attributable Nick Champion

For the first time in a generation, the Malinauskas Labor Government is increasing the number of public houses in the state.

The average age of a Housing Trust property is 44 years old so we are embarking upon major urban renewal projects in places like Seaton, Woodville and Blair Athol, to transform old, poor quality public housing into new communities with modern Housing Trust properties.

These homes provide sanctuary and security for the most vulnerable families in our community.

This Government is committed to improving public housing in the state following decades of cuts and mandates to sell housing by former Governments.