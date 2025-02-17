Hydronephrosis Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hydronephrosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydronephrosis market has seen impressive growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trajectory, with its worth rising steadily from $3.06 billion in 2024 to an estimated $3.38 billion in 2025. This marks a brisk compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. A range of factors underpin the market's recent development, including the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, a rising incidence of urinary tract infections, growth in the geriatric population, increasing awareness of early diagnosis, and a hike in healthcare expenditure.

So what's next for the hydronephrosis market?

Looking ahead, the hydronephrosis market is poised for even more robust growth. By 2029, it is forecasted to expand to a staggering $4.99 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. This optimistic growth projection is linked to ongoing trends in the market, with developments in chronic kidney disease management, the implementation of minimally invasive surgeries, amplified awareness regarding early detection, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to new treatment options.

So what's driving this astronomic growth?

A key driver behind the forecasted prosperity of the hydronephrosis market is the alarming rise in kidney diseases. Chronic kidney disease, or nephropathy, describes a range of conditions that damage the kidneys, affecting their ability to filter blood properly. Various factors contribute to the increasing rate of kidney diseases including escalating incidence of diabetes and hypertension, obesity, ageing populations, along with genetically and ethnically influenced health conditions.

Currently, 7.2 million people in the UK, over 10% of the population, are living with chronic kidney disease. This alarming statistic is anticipated to rise to 7.61 million by 2033. Therefore, the rising prevalence of kidney diseases is a central motivator for the advancement of the hydronephrosis market.

Which established firms are driving the hydronephrosis market?

The global hydronephrosis market features a number of major players, including AbbVie Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Novartis AG, 3M Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc., Stryker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., B. Braun Group, Terumo Interventional Systems, Sigma-Aldrich Co, Coloplast A/S, Cook Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, among many others.

What latest trends are setting the pace in the hydronephrosis market?

Pioneering companies in this dynamic market are developing innovative medical products, such as drainage catheters. These medical devices serve to effectively drain urine from the kidneys, proving themselves as indispensable tools in patient care. In 2024, Argon Medical Devices Inc. launched a minimally invasive drainage catheter designed to optimize the healthcare process and enhance patient outcomes.

How Is The hydronephrosis Market Segmented?

The hydronephrosis market spans several segments:

1 By Type: Unilateral Hydronephrosis, Bilateral Hydronephrosis

2 By Indication: Intrinsic, Extrinsic

3 By Diagnosis: Laboratory Test, Imaging

4 By Treatment: Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Laparoscopy, Bladder Catheterization, Steroid Therapy, Other Treatments

Subsegments:

1 By Unilateral Hydronephrosis: Congenital Unilateral Hydronephrosis, Acquired Unilateral Hydronephrosis, Obstructive Unilateral Hydronephrosis, Non-Obstructive Unilateral Hydronephrosis

2 By Bilateral Hydronephrosis: Congenital Bilateral Hydronephrosis, Acquired Bilateral Hydronephrosis, Obstructive Bilateral Hydronephrosis, Non-Obstructive Bilateral Hydronephrosis

What does the hydronephrosis market look like globally?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the global hydronephrosis market. Other regions spotlighted in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

