Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Genomic Biomarker Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Driving the Genomic Biomarker Market's Rapid Growth?

The genomic biomarker market size has grown rapidly in recent years, propelled by various key factors. Increased awareness of genetic disorders, demand for targeted therapies, the adoption of big data in genomics, growth in global genomic databases, and a rise in biomarker-based clinical trials have driven the market from $8.4 billion in 2024 to a projected $9.9 billion in 2025, an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.0%.

How will the Genomic Biomarker Market Progress in the Near Future?

The genomic biomarker market size is poised for further acceleration, projected to skyrocket to $18.93 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. This prospective growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on personalized medicine, rising occurrences of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, significant investments in genomic research, and the growing adoption of personalized nutrition. Key trends in the forecast period are predicted to be technological advancements, digital health, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and personalized medicine.

What Key Market Drivers are Poised to Impact the Genomic Biomarker Market?

An essential growth driver for the genomic biomarker market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting health conditions often progress slowly due to aging populations and rising rates of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Genomic biomarkers, which enable early detection and personalized prevention strategies for chronic diseases by identifying genetic predispositions, are set to play a crucial role in healthcare going forward. Chronic diseases account for 74% of all global fatalities. Ensuring early intervention and prevention will invariably drive the growth of genomic biomarkers.

Notably, leading companies in the genomic biomarker market, including Pfizer Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck KGaA, are seeking to capitalize on these significant growth prospects.

What are the Latest Trends in the Genomic Biomarker Market?

A prominent trend is that major companies are focusing on developing advanced products such as advanced liquid biopsy assays to enable comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors. For example, in November 2023, Illumina Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, launched the TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 TSO 500 ctDNA v2, an advanced liquid biopsy assay for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors.

How Is The Genomic Biomarker Market Segmented?

The global genomic biomarker market encompasses various segments and subsegments.

By Type, it is classified into

1. Predictive Biomarkers

2. Prognostic Biomarkers

By Disease Indication, the segmentation includes

1. Oncology

2. Cardiovascular Diseases

3. Neurological Diseases

4. Renal Disorders, among others.

By Validation, the market is divided into

1. Analytical Validation

2. Clinical Validation, and

3. Clinical Utility

The End-Users primarily comprise

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostic Centers

3. Research Laboratories, among others.

By Regions, the research covers

1. Asia-Pacific

2. Western Europe

3. Eastern Europe

4. North America

5. South America

6. Middle East, and

7. Africa

Which Regions Dominate the Global Genomic Biomarker Market?

North America was the largest region in the genomic biomarker market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

