Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointments of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as Non-Executive Directors

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointments of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser to the board of directors of the Company (“the Board”) as independent non-executive directors, effective today.

Johan Holtzhausen, who has served on the Board since 2013, is retiring from the Board and as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the next annual general meeting of shareholders which is due to be held in early May, 2025, details of which will be provided in due course (“the AGM”). Ms Tariro Gadzikwa, an independent non-executive director of the Board with significant financial experience and qualifications, will take over from Johan as chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the AGM.

Stefan Buys

Mr Buys brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the global mining and heavy industry sectors, with a strong track record across copper, gold, iron ore, uranium, ferrochrome, and platinum operations in Southern and Western Africa, Canada, Australia, and South America.

Most recently, Stefan served as Chief Executive Officer of the Mining Division at ArcelorMittal. Prior to that, he led Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore mining operations in Western Australia as Managing Director. His career also includes executive roles at BHP, where he was Asset President of Olympic Dam and Project Director for a global standardization initiative. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade with Xstrata, rising from Production Engineer in their South African ferrochrome operations to Chief Operating Officer for North Chile.

He holds a bachelor degree in metallurgical engineering, a certificate in company direction from the Institute of Directors UK and is a member of the Institute of Directors UK.

Lesley Goldwasser

Ms Goldwasser is a financial executive with extensive expertise in global capital markets and structured finance. She is currently Managing Partner at GreensLedge, a global boutique investment bank that provides services in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management. Lesley also serves as Co-CEO and Founder of GreensLedge Korea.

Her previous leadership roles include Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where she was head of Asset Backed Securities and Global Head of Hedge Fund Strategic Services, and Co-Head of Global Debt and Equity Capital Markets at Bear Stearns. Ms Goldwasser also brings significant board experience, serving as Lead Independent Director of Tiptree Inc. and an Independent Director at Liquid Telecommunications. She previously served as Lead Independent Director of Flagstar Bancorp.

Beyond her corporate career, she is committed to community development in Zimbabwe, where she co-founded Zara’s Center - an after-school program providing nutrition, education, vocational, and computer training for vulnerable children.

Lesley was born and raised in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

John Kelly, Chairman of Caledonia, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Stefan and Lesley to the Board. Stefan’s deep expertise in large-scale mining operations and background in metallurgical engineering will be important additions to the Board’s skill sets. He has a demonstrated record of strategic leadership combined with a commitment to safety and the environment. Lesley has an extensive record of execution and leadership in the global capital markets. Her experience with a wide range of financing mechanisms and institutional investors will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our gratitude to Johan for his insights, leadership and invaluable contributions during his long and dedicated service on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa



Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



Current and Previous Directorships of Mr Buys and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Mr Buys has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below.

Company Status Channar Management Services Pty Ltd Former Channar Mining Pty Ltd Former Hammersley Exploration Pty Ltd Former Hammersley HMS Pty Ltd Former Hammersley Iron Pty Ltd Former Hammersley Iron – Yandi Pty Ltd Former Hammersley Holdings Ltd Former Hammersley WA Pty Ltd Former Mount Bruce Mining Pty Ltd Former Pilbara Iron Company (Services) Pty Ltd Former Pilbara Iron Pty Ltd Former Hope Downs Joint Venture Former Nunavut Iron Ore, Inc. Former ArcelorMittal Mines Mary River Operating Inc. Former Baffinland Iron Mines LP Former Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation Former ArcelorMittal Liberia Holdings Limited Former ArcelorMittal Liberia Ltd Former AM Mining Former ArcelorMittal Mining UK Limited Former



Mr Buys’ full name is Petrus Stephanus Buys. He is 53 years old.

Mr Buys holds no shares or share options in the Company.

There are no other matters which have been disclosed to the Company that are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.

Current and Previous Directorships of Ms Goldwasser and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Ms Goldwasser has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below.

Company Status Jonathan Plutzik and Lesley Goldwasser Family Foundation Current Betsy Ross Owner LLC Current Zara’s Center Trust Current GreensLedge Holdings LLC Current GreensLedge UK Holdings Limited Current TipTree Inc. Current The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Current Liquid Telecommunications (Jersey) Limited Current Women Photographers International Archive, Inc. Current Maxex LLC Former Fintech Acquisition Corp. 5 Former FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Former



Ms Goldwasser’s full name is Lesley Dana Goldwasser Plutzik. She is 63 years old.

Ms Goldwasser holds no shares or share options in the Company.

There are no other matters which have been disclosed to the Company that are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.