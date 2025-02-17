Top Growth Driver In The Hereditary Genetic Testing Market 2025: Growing Cancer Incidence Spurs Expansion Of The Market

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hereditary genetic testing market is surging forward with impressive strides, set to grow from $21.47 billion in 2024 to $23.88 billion in 2025, according to the Hereditary Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025. This CAGR of 11.3% is attributed to a sharp increase in inherited diseases, enhanced capabilities in healthcare informatics, rapid advancements in telemedicine, and escalating awareness campaigns and genetic testing platforms. Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to accelerate further, hitting an impressive mark of $36.23 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%.

Are you contemplating the reasons behind the exponential rise in the hereditary genetic testing market size?

The growth triggers are embedded in the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, escalating demand for diagnostics, a surge in personalized medicine adoption, and a rising number of clinical trials. Major trends projected to dominate the forecast phase are technological advancements, whole-genome sequencing, integration of genetic data, personalized medicine, and non-invasive prenatal testing.

The undeniable truth is, the growing prevalence of cancer propels the hereditary genetic testing market forward. Cancer, a collection of diseases marked by abnormal cell growth, poses a significant threat as it can invade or spread to different body parts. Factors leading to cancer prevalence include aging populations, lifestyle alterations, environmental pollutants, genetic predispositions, and improvements in diagnostic techniques. By identifying genetic mutations linked with high cancer risk, hereditary genetic testing can enable early surveillance and targeted prevention strategies– a crucial step in cancer prevention. A classic example is the rise in cancer cases from 156,781 in 2021 to 160,570 in 2022 in Australia, indicating a clear increase, as reported by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in July 2024.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hereditary genetic testing Market?

The hereditary genetic testing market's trailblazers include renowned companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and others. These key players focus on developing advanced genomic solutions to facilitate early detection and personalized treatment options. Among the promising new developments are multi-cancer multi-gene panels, diagnostic tests that detect genetic mutations associated with different types of cancer, ensuring early diagnosis and customized treatment.

How Is The Hereditary genetic testing Market Segmented?

The hereditary genetic testing market is segmented into:

1 By Type: Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal And Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Other Types

2 By Technology: Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, Molecular Testing

3 By Clinical Application: Cancer Genetic Testing, Cardiovascular Genetic Testing, Neurological Genetic Testing, Rare Diseases Genetic Testing

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Direct To Consumer DTC Genetic Testing Companies

What is the Regional Analysis Of Hereditary genetic testing Market?

In a regional overview, North America was the largest contributor to the hereditary genetic testing market in 2024. It is also projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions studied include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

