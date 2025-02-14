Nxera Pharma Proposes Changes to its Board of Directors

Ms. Naoko Shimura and Ms. Nicola Rabson nominated for appointment as new External Directors

Mr. Shinichi Tamura, Mr. Tomohiro Tohyama and Mr. Kuniaki Kaga to retire from the Board of Directors

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 14 February 2025 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the change of Directors as stated below. The nomination of candidates for External Directors is based on the resolution of the Nomination Committee. The appointments are expected to be ratified officially, subject to the passing of resolutions to be made at the 35th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on 26 March 2025.

Chris Cargill, President & CEO of Nxera Pharma, said: “We welcome the nominations of Naoko and Nicola as new External Directors to the Board of Nxera Pharma. Both are highly experienced in their respective specialties and will provide invaluable advice and guidance to the Group as we further build Nxera into a leading biopharma company. At the same time, we extend our sincere gratitude to our outgoing Directors, all of whom, and especially our Founder Shinichi Tamura, have contributed greatly to the development of the Group over many years.”

1. Change of Directors



(1) Content of the Change

New position Name Current position Appointment External Director Naoko Shimura - External Director Nicola Rabson - Retirement - Shinichi Tamura Director, Chairman of the Board - Tomohiro Tohyama External Director - Kuniaki Kaga External Director



(2) Curriculum Vitae of new External Directors and Reason for the Appointment



Ms. Naoko Shimura

Apr. 1999 Registered as an attorney, Joined Nishimura & Partners (current Nishimura & Asahi, Foreign Law Joint Enterprise) Sep. 2004 Joined Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, New York Apr. 2005 Registered as an attorney in the state of New York, United States Jan. 2008 Partner, Nishimura & Asahi (current Nishimura & Asahi, Foreign Law Joint Enterprise) (to the present) Sep. 2008 Lecturer, Hitotsubashi University, Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy (ICS) May 2016 External Statutory Auditor, TABIKOBO Co. Ltd. Jun. 2018 External Director, MIXI, Inc. Sep. 2018 Lecturer, Hitotsubashi University, Graduate School of Law, Business Law Department (to the present) Jun. 2019 External Statutory Auditor, NIPPON SIGNAL CO., LTD. Jun. 2023 External Director, TSUKISHIMA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (to the present)



Ms. Naoko Shimura has extensive experience and expertise in domestic and international corporate legal affairs and M&A fields as a partner at Nishimura & Asahi, a major law firm in Japan. The Company believes that she will provide useful advice on overall management by utilizing her expertise in legal affairs and compliance. It is expected that her performance of these important roles will further strengthen the oversight of the management and the governance system, and thus the Company proposes that she be elected as an External Director.



Ms. Nicola Rabson

Sep. 1998 Trainee Solicitor, Charles Russell LLP Jan. 2000 Associate, Linklaters LLP May 2010 Partner lawyer Employment Law, Head of Employment Linklaters LLP (to the present) Jan. 2014 Global Head Employment & Incentives (member of Exco), Linklaters LLP Mar. 2021 Senior Independent Director, Kent FA

Board, Nominations Committee and Audit, Risk & Remuneration Committee (to the present) May 2022 Governor and Trustee, Royal Russell School

Board, Finance & Estates Committee and Strategy, Appointments & Remuneration Committee (to the present) Nov. 2022 Non-executive Director, ZIGUP plc.

Board, Nominations Committee and Remuneration & Audit Committee (to the present)



Ms. Nicola Rabson is a partner at Linklaters LLP, a major international law firm, and has extensive expertise and experience in the field of employment law. She also serves as an External Director for various companies, advising on strategic initiatives and transactions related to workplace culture, remuneration, as well as labor issues. The Company believes that she will provide useful advice on overall management by utilizing her expertise in employment law and legal affairs. It is expected that her performance of these important roles will further strengthen the oversight of the management and the governance system, and thus the Company proposes that she be elected as an External Director.

(3) Effective date of the Change



26 March 2025





2. New Directors (to be appointed)



Mr. Chris Cargill, Representative Executive Officer (re-appointed)

Dr. David Roblin, External Director (re-appointed)

Mr. Noriaki Nagai, External Director (re-appointed)

Mr. Rolf Soderstrom, External Director (re-appointed)

Ms. Miwa Seki, External Director (re-appointed)

Ms. Eiko Tomita, External Director (re-appointed)

Ms. Naoko Shimura, External Director (newly appointed)

Ms. Nicola Rabson, External Director (newly appointed)

–END–

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery “NxWaveTM” platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera – Media and Investor Relations

Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

