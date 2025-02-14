Packaging Additive Market is Grow at a 4.5% CAGR, Hitting US$ 892.6 Million by 2034, Fact.MR Report

Use of UV Stabilizers as Packaging Additives Shielding Products from Sun-induced Damage to Preserve Integrity and Longevity

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based on a newly published research report by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the packaging additives market is poised to reach US$ 574.8 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.Packaging speaks volumes about a company, and more firms are investing substantially in improving their packaging by making it more environmentally friendly. Medicines in the pharmaceutical sector must be sealed to protect them from contamination or exposure to UV. These chemicals are added to boost the packaging's durability. Improved durability allows the drug to be sealed, making it safe for consumption.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Companies have spent considerably on antimicrobial chemicals to prevent microorganisms from forming around packaging. These additives are commonly used in the pharmaceutical business to protect pharmaceuticals from hazardous bacteria and viruses. Ultraviolet stabilizers are applied during manufacture to protect products and packaging from the Sun's damaging rays.The popularity of packaged food rose as a consequence of a focus on the convenience of preparation and protection from external elements to prevent microbial action. Packaged foods are convenient to handle and prepare. They are becoming more popular as urban inhabitants in both developed and developing countries discover their benefits.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global market for packaging additives is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 892.6 million by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to hold 24.3% of the global market share by 2034.The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034 The market in Mexico is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.Japan is analyzed to occupy a market share of 29.4% in the East Asia region by 2034. Based on product type, antimicrobial agents are estimated to account for a market share of 18.6% in 2024.“Need for sealed packaging in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure drug safety and efficacy is driving demand for additives that enhance durability and protection against UV exposure,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Packaging Additive Market:BASF SE; Evonik; Croda International PLC; ADEKA Corporation; Corbion; Dow; Ampacet Corporation; Arkema; PolyOne Corporation; PMC Group Inc; AkzoNobel NV; ALTANA Group; PPG Industries; Sun Chemical Corporation; Lubrizol Corporation; Colormatrix Group; Henkel.Growing Emphasis on Biodegradable Packaging MaterialsBiodegradable packaging is created by combining several substances such as additives, antioxidants, and stabilizers. However, this raises the possibility of chemical migration, resulting in human exposure to these chemicals. During the production phase, several test techniques are used to analyze the in-vitro toxicity of such packaging materials to ensure their human safety.Modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) is a common application approach for biodegradable packaging. It is a commonly used sophisticated packaging technology for preserving agricultural products, particularly fruits and vegetables. It operates by changing the gaseous composition of the package's headspace. This innovative technique works by drastically reducing the ripening process of fruits. This is generally accomplished by precisely changing the quantities of oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2).Packaging Additive Industry News:In April 2021, Avient Corporation, a well-known name in sustainable solutions, announced the introduction of a new food packaging ingredient. The innovative antifog component is appropriate for thermoformed and transparent food packaging applications. The new ingredient, CESA Nofog Plus, will also assist extend the shelf life of packed products by minimizing moisture buildup.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10153 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the packaging additive market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on packaging additive market study by substrate (plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, others), product type (antimicrobial agents, antistatic agents, oxygen scavengers, antifog agents, clarifying agents, UV stabilizers), packaging type (rigid packaging, flexible packaging), and application (food industry, beverage industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.The pharma blister packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19 Bn by 2032, at a 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

