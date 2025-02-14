KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns allegations of corporal punishment at Hlangabeza and Kwamgaga high schools

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has noted with serious concern allegations of corporal punishment administered at Hlangabeza High School in the ILembe District and KwaMgaga High School in the uMlazi District.

The Department strongly condemns any form of violence or ill-treatment of learners, as corporal punishment is strictly prohibited in South African schools.

The recently enacted Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act reinforces the commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all learners. Any educator or staff member found guilty of violating this law will face decisive disciplinary and legal action.

“Corporal punishment has no place in our schools. We are committed to ensuring that every child learns in a safe, supportive environment free from fear and intimidation. Any violation of this law will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible”, said MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

A full investigation into the allegations will be conducted, and should there be substantiated, the necessary disciplinary actions will follow without hesitation. Schools must remain places of safety, teaching, learning and development.

