Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga takes part in SAWID, WDB Trust Breakfast Roundtable and Gates Foundation Workshop on Public Leadership for Gender Equality, 14 Feb

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will be participating in two significant engagements on Friday, 14 February 2025 in Johannesburg. These sessions will focus on gender equality, economic transformation, and public leadership as South Africa continues to advance its commitment to women’s empowerment.

1. SAWID & WDB Trust Breakfast Roundtable

The South African Women in Dialogue (SAWID) & Women’s Development Banking (WDB) Trust Breakfast Roundtable will bring together 40 women stakeholders, leaders, and experts to discuss key socio-economic issues affecting women.

Date: Friday, 14 February 2025

Time: 08:00 – 12:00

Venue: WDB House, Hyde Park, Johannesburg

The discussions will focus on:

Financial inclusion for women

Addressing Gender-Based Violence & Femicide

Empowering women in the care economy

Leveraging South Africa’s G20 presidency for gender equity

Minister Chikunga will deliver the keynote address and engage with stakeholders on actionable solutions for gender transformation.

2. Gates Foundation Workshop on Public Leadership for Gender Equality (PL4GE)

Minister Chikunga will also be a speaker at the Public Leadership for Gender Equality (PL4GE) Workshop, hosted by the Gates Foundation. This engagement is aimed at strengthening public leadership to advance gender equality and integrate gender-responsive policies in governance.

Date: Friday, 14 February 2025

Time: 14:00 – 18:00

Venue: Gates Foundation, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

The workshop will:

Present and validate the PL4GE leadership framework for gender equality in public governance

Explore how the program aligns with the Ministry’s gender priorities

Foster collaboration between public leaders, government officials, and gender experts

