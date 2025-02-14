North West Provincial Government rolls out Accelerated Service Delivery Programme in Madibeng, 14 Feb

The North West Provincial Government’s firm undertaking to heighten and accelerate the delivery of services to communities across all local municipalities will tomorrow, 14 Friday 2025, benefit residents of Madibeng Local Municipality which falls under Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, as the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, will be rolled out at Klipgat near Brits.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Joe Phaahla, will join the provincial leadership, led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi in this week’s programme, to promote healthy lifestyles and enhance community-based health screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the North West Province, thus empowering residents to better manage their health.

The leadership will also lead a ribbon-cutting and handover ceremony of the newly paved road in Madibeng Ward 8, Hills. Some of the services which will be handed over include key agricultural infrastructure and mechanisation equipment to the Wanisati Haklisa and Gosiame Agricultural Project, aimed at bolstering local agriculture at Mamogaleskraal. A dummy cheque will also be handed over to Tlhokomela Service Club and Good Morning After Care in Ward 37, demonstrating the ongoing commitment to community welfare.

Significant road maintenance activities will continue to be carried out across the local municipality, where blading of roads and patching of potholes in identified roads will be undertaken. Other services will include fixing of street and high mast lights, clearing of illegal dumping sites, and consumer compliance inspections amongst others.

The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme will be rolled out in other three districts as follows:

In Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the programme will take place in Naledi Local Municipality at Moremogolo ECD; in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, public services will be rendered in Kgalala Ext 6, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality; while in Ngaka Modiri Molema District it will be at Tsokoane in Mahikeng Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned for Madibeng Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 February 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Klipgat Ward 36 - Community Hall next to Klipgat Clinic

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to projects sites by the Deputy Minister, Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors.

Time: 12h00 to 14h00 - Community Feedback Session

