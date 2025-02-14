North West Legislature on meeting about North West Parks and Tourism Board financial reports

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA) chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe condemned the behaviour of the MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, MEC Bitsa Lenkopane towards Members of the Committee.

This came after MEC Lenkopane opted to abuse her presence at a Scopa meeting convened on Wednesday 12th February 2024 in Schweizer Reneke to process the 2023/24 Audit Report of the North West Parks and Tourism Board by attacking Members of the Provincial Public Accounts Committee.

The previous day, Tuesday 11th February 2025, MEC Lenkopane was scheduled to appear before the Committee with the Department and all its entities but unfortunately the Parks and Tourism Board failed to attend. The Committee resolved that the absence of Parks and Tourism Board from the session is unacceptable and within 24 hours the entity should present its report, hence the meeting that was held on the Wednesday 12th February 2024. The presentation from the North West Parks and Tourism Board failed to respond to all written pre-submitted questions of the Committee. The Committee then directed that since there was no report to be engaged, the Board must submit a proper report within seven (07) days.

Hon. Matshe said he was surprised by the behaviour of MEC Lenkopane towards the conclusion of the meeting as she attacked almost all Members of the Committee accusing them of having vested interests in the entity. The Members of the Committee had not even put forward their views since there was no report to engage.

“An attack on Members of the Committee was the last thing one expected from a Member of the Executive Council. To even accuse Members of being conflicted is not only being arrogant but disrespectful to the work of the Legislature.

“I am satisfied that none of the Members of the Committee were ever employed or deployed to oversee the North West Parks and Tourism Board for the period under review (2023/24) and therefore there should be nothing stopping them from carrying out their work as Members of the Legislature.

“The Conduct of MEC Lenkopane appears to be an attempt to intimidate and silence Members of the Committee from effectively playing their oversight role. MEC Lenkopane has no authority to direct SCOPA or any of its Members on any matter including how they must process reports from her department or its entities,” said Hon. Matshe.

Hon. Matshe said MEC Lenkopane should be advised that there is no credibility crisis regarding Members of the Provincial Legislature elected to serve in different Committees.

“The view of the Committee is that the conduct of MEC Lenkopane is quite unfortunate, unlawful and at best immoral. I will be taking up this matter with the Political Office Bearers of the Legislature as well as relevant structures of the House to ensure that no Member of the Executive Council is allowed to undermine Committees of the North West Provincial Legislature,” said Hon. Matshe.

To arrange interviews with the Chairperson of the Committee contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

